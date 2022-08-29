Richard Scott Himmelwright passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, N.H., surrounded by his family after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.
Richard was born on Oct. 6, 1953, in Malden, Mass. He attended Salem State for his undergraduate degree in chemistry before going on to complete his Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
After graduating from MIT, Richard worked for Polaroid before moving to Wilbraham, Mass. There, he began his career at James River Graphics which later became Rexam Graphics, rising to the level of senior vice president of research and development.
In 2001, he founded his own company, Cold Spring Technology, Inc., out of Three Rivers, Mass., specializing in plural component coating technologies.
Richard met his wife, Sandra, in high school through mutual friends. In 1975, they happily married in Medford, Mass., before starting their family.
Richard was an automotive enthusiast with a penchant for German luxury vehicles. He enjoyed projects around the house, adding multiple decks and garage bays to his homes. He was an avid skier and golfer, and later in life loved escaping to Florida during the cold winters of New Hampshire.
Richard and Sandra co-owned a ski condo in Bartlett, N.H., for 27 years before moving from Wilbraham, Mass., to Glen, N.H., to permanently enjoy their mountain view.
Richard is survived by his wife Sandra of Glen; two children, Julie Minnaugh and husband Michael of Concord; and Jeff Himmelwright and wife, Kayla, of Concord; sister Susan Dalton and husband, Tom, of Melrose, Mass.; and two grandsons, Caeleb and Maclean Minnaugh.
He is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Myron Himmelwright of Melrose.
The family would like to recognize and thank the oncology team at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., and the team at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord for their unwavering support and care for Richard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation at jensfriends.org.
There will be a service held for Richard to celebrate his life on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. at East Congregational Church at 51 Mountain Road in Concord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.