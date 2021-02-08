Singer-songwriter Richard Randall Shaw died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Portsmouth, N.H.
Born in West Stewartstown, N.H., on Feb. 1, 1941, the son of John Henry Shaw and Barbara (Smith) Shaw. Rick was 10 minutes older than his twin brother Ron and often reminded him of that on stage.
Growing up in North Conway, N.H., they spent as much time as possible outside. Both were excellent skiers and loved to hike, climb and fish. Rick became an avid fly fisherman and retained the interest all his life.
Idyllic summers were spent at Camp Huckins on Lake Ossipee, first as campers and later as councilors. Rick credited this YMCA camp with helping to build their character and strong core values. Many lifelong friendships were made there.
It was also at camp that they sang from morning to night. Their father loved to sing and he taught Rick and Ron to harmonize and play the ukulele by the age of three. Rick said that their very first recording was “Don’t Sit Under The Apple Tree (With Anyone Else But Me)” when they were about 4 years old.
Rick and Ron graduated from Kennett High School in North Conway, N.H., in 1959 and went on to study at UNH in Durham, N.H. Rick majored in art with hopes of becoming a commercial artist. But fate stepped in to change his plans. While undergraduates they often sang with friends and performed at their fraternity, Sigma Beta, as well as other venues on and off campus.
Folk music was very popular at this time and Rick and Ron had grown up singing many of the songs that had become hits. They put a group together just for the joy of it, originally calling themselves The Windjammers, then The Tradewinds.
In 1962, as The Tradewinds, they took top honors at the Intercollegiate Music Festival in Pennsylvania. More gigs and a record deal followed. They made their first album in Boston as The Tradewinds and started to get air time on local radio stations.
In 1963, they changed their name again, this time to The Brandywine Singers. As their popularity grew, things started happening quickly. The Brandywines signed with the William Morris Agency and Rick, Ron, Fred Corbett, Dave Craig and Hal Brown found themselves working alongside some of the great names of the day, including a tour with Johnny Mathis. Scholastics went on hold as they had adventures most people only dream of.
In 1965, the legendary producer and arranger, Milt Okun became the music director for The Brandywine Singers. Les Clark joined the group and the second Brandywine Singers album was recorded. 1966 was a year filled with promise, The Brandywine Singers were in high demand at colleges, clubs, fairs and festivals around the country.
Their second album was due to be released and they were held over for another six weeks at the Plaza 9 nightclub in New York City. Upon their return to New Hampshire, Rick was drafted and needed to report for induction almost immediately. The group had to break up, and as devastating as this was, Rick did his tour, including time spent in Vietnam.
When Rick returned in 1968, he taught art for a year in Connecticut, while at the same time, Ron was teaching music in New Hampshire. They both missed singing and entertaining and within a year, they were back together, performing as The Shaw Brothers.
In 1972, as members of The Hillside Singers, they recorded one of the biggest international hits of all time, “I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing,” adapted from the famous Coca Cola jingle.
In 1974, they were offered their own contract with RCA Records and went to London to record “The Shaw Brothers – Follow Me”, produced by Milt Okun. They went on to record many more albums and their own music as well as sharing the stage with Bob Hope, John Denver, Jay Leno, Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy to name just a few. But it was obvious to anyone who knew them, that their favorite venue was always their annual summer concerts at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. The crowds they drew were legendary and The Shaw Brothers concerts at Prescott Park became a beloved summer tradition for many.
Rick was a poet who set his words to the music that he wrote. His song, “New Hampshire Naturally” was chosen as one of the state songs and “The Day The Tall Ships Came” was the theme song for Operation Sail in Boston. The late Governor Hugh Gallen, described them as “New Hampshire’s musical ambassadors to the world.”
Together, they were consummate entertainers and fine musicians. Their beautiful voices and close sibling harmonies complemented each other perfectly. Rick’s baritone was clear and pure and Ron’s was just as true, but a little smokier. They knew how to deliver a lyric and did it with style and grace. They were intelligent, quick witted, funny, kind and very goodhearted. What audiences saw on stage was very much what they were in "real life."
Rick was outgoing and good-natured. He was observant, sensitive, creative and great fun to be with. He loved and treasured his family and friends and never said an unkind word about anyone.
Rick leaves his niece, Jessica Shaw, his grandnephew, Keegan Landry, his grandniece, Emma Landry, Ron’s companion, Sallie Macintosh, cousins and uncountable friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Music is Magic Fund, originally created in 2018, when Ron died, to help provide support for the wonderful music programs at The Edgewood Centre, will now go forward in Rick’s name as well.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name may do so by making a check payable to: Edgewood Centre Recreation Fund. Please note on the check: For Music is Magic and mail to: The Edgewood Centre, Att. Sara Grasty, 928 South St., Portsmouth, NH 03801
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service — Buckminster Chapel.
