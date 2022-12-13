Hon. Richard L. Cogswell, MS, MLADC, OSW (SW), USNR (Ret.), 74, of Effingham, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Tampa, Fla., and graduated from Hamden High School and received a master’s in psychology from Walden University. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the Navy Reserves (Nov. 18, 1969-Sept. 24, 1994).
As a longtime resident of Carroll County, New Hampshire, he was an active member of his community and the First Congregational Church in Ossipee, N.H., volunteered his time with Caring Hands and Celebrate Recovery ministries.
He was one of the founders of White Horse Addiction Center, Inc. in 2014 where he was a senior outpatient therapist, proud to help many people navigate the challenges of recovery. He was an employee at Lakeview Neuro Rehab, Spaulding Rehab, and elected as a New Hampshire State Representative in 1992. He was also President of R.L. Cogswell & Associates. He was a friend to all and faithful servant to those in need.
He loved the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and sailor, and loved nature. He greatly enjoyed spending time with many friends who he considered family and supported him with love throughout his illness.
The family is very thankful to Kim Altomari and her husband Ray, Mitch Yeaton, Steve Gourley, and Pastor Sue Bolton as well as others who supported him with their prayers and support, especially his Growth Group through First Congregational Church in Ossipee.
Rick is survived by his three children, Stephen Cogswell (wife Kelley), Karen Morceau (husband Andrew) and Courtney Lombardo (husband Barry); 11 grandchildren, Kyle, Falynn, Maggie, Matthew, Adam, Joseph, Julianna, Jacob, Gianna, Sydney and Barry; and two great-grandchildren, Amara and Paisley; as well as his two brothers, Alan (wife Elizabeth Tapia) and Robert Cogswell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Grace (Gowan) Cogswell; and his brother Charles Cogswell.
Visitation will be held at Lord Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H., on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, at 8:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church at 50 Route 16B in Center Ossipee and services concluded with a burial service at 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to White Horse Recovery. You can make a gift online at whitehorserecovery.org/donate or write a check made out to White Horse Addiction Center and mail it to P.O. Box 487, Center Ossipee, NH 03814.
