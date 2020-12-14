Richard Herrick passed away suddenly on Dec. 7, 2020, in North Conway, N.H. He was the son of Lawrence and Kathrine Herrick and born in Haverhill, Mass., on Oct. 27, 1947. He was raised in Plaistow, N.H., and a graduate of Sanborn Seminary, Class of 1965.
Dick or Dickie as his friends called him, enjoyed cars and riding motorcycles. He played softball but enjoyed spending time with friends off the field more. He frequently “summered” on Salisbury beach and spent time in North Conway when he could.
Throughout his life Dick had a knack of making friends. He enjoyed visiting and traveling with them. He loved those relationships, most lasting his entire life.
Dick worked his entire career at Lucent Tech (Bell Labs) retiring in 2002 as a Draftsman in Cad Design Unit. He moved to North Conway, N.H., soon after. He loved the mountain views, skiing and hiking.
He is survived by his family, his son Keith and his wife, Erin; his son Bryan; his brother Ken and wife, Sandra; his brother Jack and wife, Joan; his niece and nephews. But his greatest love was for his Grandchildren and Godchildren. Autumn, Avery, Alexa, Jackson, Max, Jake, Abigail and Brady. They will miss their Grampy and the time he made for each of them that made them feel so special.
Richard will be cremated and a Memorial service will be held at a later date.
For details, please contact Keith at Herrick101720@gmail.com.
