Richard Dikran Devellian, 83, of Jackson, N.H., formerly of Rockport, Mass., and husband of Claire (Anderson) Devellian, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Dick was a loving husband, father and grandfather when he was taken too early from us when he was struck from behind by a motor vehicle as he was riding his bicycle.
Dick, as he was known to everyone, was the son of Sarah (Stamboolian) Devellian and Leon Dikran Devellian of Chelsea, Massachusetts. His father, Leon, immigrated alone to this country from Armenia at age 16.
With humble upbringings, a strong work ethic and a zest for life, Dick eventually became a plastics engineer, and began his career in the GE apprenticeship program. He followed the American Dream and started his own company, KONA Corporation, in Gloucester, Mass. His company was a great success, allowing Dick to sell the company and “retire” in his mid-50s and permanently move to Jackson.
Dick was married for 56 years to his loving wife Claire. They met in Jackson, New Hampshire, while both were members of different ski clubs. They eventually moved to Colorado and were married in Aspen.
Once their son was born, they moved back east and settled in the coastal town of Rockport, Mass. Many days, Dick could be found on his Hobie Cat where he continued a passion for sailing Dick had since his early days of sailing schooners with friends.
Continuing his love of Jackson from his early teens, Dick and his family started renting and sharing homes in Jackson in order to ski and be with friends, and permanently moved to Jackson in 1994.
One of Dick’s greatest loves was to spend time with his grandchildren. They would visit him often in Jackson and continued with his love of hiking, biking and skiing. Only a few years ago, 80-year-old “grampy” and his granddaughter hiked up to the top of Mount Washington together.
Dick died doing what he loved to do best: cycling. Dick was an avid cyclist, skier, outdoorsman, athlete, artist, adventurer and entrepreneur. Never one to miss a minute of life, Dick had many “hobbies” which included earning his glider pilot’s license at 80 and flying in the mountains of Vermont, cross-country skiing out his back door along the trails of Jackson, downhill skiing at Wildcat and in the mountains of Colorado, traveling extensively around the world, and riding the route of the Tour de France many times with friends and family.
Dick was a generous man with both his time and donations to many organizations. He was a past president of the Mount Washington Valley Art Association, and his efforts organizing the Mount Washington Hill Climb greatly increased the event’s popularity.
Not only did he organize the Hill Climb, Dick competed in it as well and continuously placed top in his age group, even as recently as a few years ago. He further demonstrated his love of cycling by participating in many cycling competitions and becoming a member of the CCB Bike Club.
In addition to his athletic feats, Dick was also a New Hampshire State Champion ice and snow sculptor. He continued with his love of the outdoors and art while also trying new pursuits like tango dancing, still life painting and golf, to name a few.
Dick was a valued member of the Jackson community. He had many dear friends and could regularly be seen at local coffee shops with them. All who knew Dick called him “a great man — generous, kind, clever, intelligent, and, most importantly, thoroughly enjoying life.” To all who knew him Dick was ageless, having the mental and physical acuity of a man decades younger than his age.
Dick is survived by his devoted wife Claire (Anderson) Devellian; his son Gregory Leon Devellian and his wife, Carol, and their son, Bode, of Topsfield, Mass.; and his daughter Karen Muniz and her husband, Matt, and their children, Gabrielle and Bobby, of Rockport, Mass.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. He was predeceased by his parents, Sarah and Leon, and his sister Anita (Devellian) Manoogian and her husband, Souran Manoogian. Dick will be sorely missed by his family, his many friends and his beloved dog and constant companion, Annie.
If you wish to make a donation in Dick’s memory, please send it to Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, P.O. Box 216, Jackson, NH 03846.
At this time, there will be no memorial services. The family will have a celebration of life event when it is safe to do so.
A Facebook page was created to celebrate the life of Dick. Please use the page to send notes to the family and to share pictures and stories of Dick so we can all remember and share the wonderful life he lived. Here is the link to access the page: facebook.com/groups/261817605165521/?ref=bookmarks.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
