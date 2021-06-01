Raymond Joseph Kelley Jr., retired Fire Captain, 74, went to his eternal home in heaven, May 28, 2021 after a brief illness. Ray was born May 8, 1947, in Pawtucket, R.I., to Raymond J. Kelley Sr. and Helen Louise (Smith) Kelley.
Ray is survived by his wife Nancy (Rosser); son Raymond David and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth and their children, Lily Grace, Aidan Bethany and Joseph Raymond; sisters-in-law, Harriet Rosser, Flora Zajchowski and Charlotte Rosser; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray is predeceased by his parents; brothers-in-law Daniel Rosser; and Stephen Zajchowski; and many aunts and uncles.
Ray was a faithful servant of God, devoted son, loving husband, supportive father, proud grandfather, hard worker, dedicated fire fighter, and passionate union member. He loved his wife, Nancy, deeply.
He was proudest of the accomplishments of his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.
Ray was one of the nicest people you’d ever meet, but he stood firm on important issues. He could take charge of a situation and get things done or readily support someone else’s leadership. He was very generous and would always be available to help.
He strongly supported his family and friends. He was a good listener with a sympathetic shoulder to all those in need. He was detail-oriented, keeping an extensive daily record of personal and professional events and accomplishments. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the fire service and maintained those great friendships.
Moving to Bartlett, N.H., in 1955, he helped his family run Streeter’s Motor Court, Kelley’s Coffee Shop and then Kelley’s Restaurant on Route 16. He played football for Kennett High School in Conway, N.H., graduating in 1967.
Ray’s firefighting career began at 16 with the Glen, N.H., Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the Concord, N.H., Fire Department 1970 to ’77, rose to the rank of Lieutenant, served as President of IAFF Local 1045, received the Jay Cees’ Fire Fighter of the Year Award in 1976 and earned an associate’s degree in fire protection from New Hampshire Voc-Tech College. While helping out at the family restaurant on his days off, he met Nancy. They were married in 1975.
Ray served on the Pawtucket Fire Department 1977 to 2009, attained the rank of Captain, and served as IAFF Local 1261 Secretary-Treasurer for many years. As an executive board member, he participated in contract negotiations and other situations with the city.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Roger Williams College. Active on the state/national level, working to improve firefighter safety and health, he was honored to be one of a handful of firefighters appointed to the NFPA Committee on Fire Fighter Protective Clothing and Equipment, to help develop improved national firefighter safety standards.
After Ray retired, he moved with Nancy from Cumberland, R.I., to Intervale, N.H., and then to Glen, where they lived until his death.
Ray frequently had part-time jobs throughout his career, including working as the Sexton at Darlington Congregational Church in Pawtucket, and most recently serving as the Treasurer at Glen Community Baptist Church in Glen. He was also a faithful worshipper and active member in these local churches.
Ray loved the outdoors, especially downhill skiing at the regional ski areas and on vacations. In his younger days, he competed in regional downhill races for his school.
As an adult, he worked Ski Patrol at Wildcat Mountain and Tyrol Ski Area. Skiing into his 70s, he preferred a traditional smooth style over speed. After retiring, he remained active by working at Attitash Mountain and Bear Peak, operating the chair lifts and performing other related duties over eight years.
We loved Ray dearly and he will be greatly missed.
Wake: Friday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H.
Funeral: Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Glen Community Baptist Church in Glen and streamed live on the church Facebook page. The family requests that masks be worn.
