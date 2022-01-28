Owen L. Jefferson, 82, of Glen, N.H., passed away Jan. 23, 2022, at Mineral Springs in North Conway after battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years.
Owen lived in the town of Bartlett for most of his life. He attended Bartlett Elementary School and graduated from Kennett High School, then went to N.H. Vocational School, where he learned to be a draftsman.
He loved working on developing his land on Glen Ledge and Ellis Ridge for more than 40 years. He will be remembered by family and friends as a kind, caring, humorous, generous man who would drop everything to help anyone.
Owen leaves behind his wife, Becky, after 50 years of marriage; his daughter Jennie Laggis and spouse, Chris; and grandchildren, Sofia and Tanner of Crested Butte, Colo., as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Raymond and Marguerite Jefferson; his sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Joseph Blake; brother Clifton Jefferson; and brother-in-law Merle Johnson.
At this time, the family would like to publicly thank the staff at Mineral Springs for their loving care of Owen over the past two years.
Per Owen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for a friend, neighbor or stranger in need as Owen would have done.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
