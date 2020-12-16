Natalie "Nat" Spofford Hastings, 94 of Haverhill, Mass., passed away Dec. 12, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at Haverhill Crossings in Haverhill.
She was born in June 1926 the youngest daughter of the late Benjamin and Bernice Spofford and spent most of her life as a resident of Bradford, Mass.
Nat graduated from Haverhill High in Massachusetts and worked for Lucent (and predecessors Western Electric and Bell Labs) starting in 1952 retiring in 1987.
Nat was involved in many organizations particularly the First Church of Christ, Bradford and Masonic and affiliated organizations primarily the Order of Easter Star where she was a past Worthy Matron and Past High Priestess of White Shrine. While she was involved in many aspects of both organizations, she was particularly involved as chair of the committee to install an elevator in the Haverhill Masonic Hall, which greatly increased accessibility for members.
At the church she started the Valentine’s Day race, which is still being held annually and spearheaded the fundraising drive to replace the badly damaged steeple at the church.
Natalie was a friend to everyone and the first person people called if they needed a favor. She loved life, her family and friends, and spending time at her vacation home on Pine River Pond.
She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 70 years, Jim, who died in May of 2014. Natalie was also predeceased by her sister Inez Hutchinson, brother Stanwood Spofford and sister Dorothy Contos, all of Haverhill.
Nat is survived by her son Jim and his wife, Linda, of Glen, N.H.; her daughter, Sandi Walker and her husband, Larry, of Bradford; grandsons, Ryan and his wife, Sinead, of Lake Tahoe, Calif.; Lawrence “Skip” Walker and his wife, Staci, of Kingston, N.H.; and Michael Walker of Bradford; and granddaughter Elisabeth Walker also of Bradford.
She also had seven great granddaughters, Tabatha, Kayla, Meagan and Candace Walker of Bradford; and Marlayna Walker and Vivian Benjamin also of Bradford and Avery Gage-Walker of Kingston and several nieces. Nat is also survived by her sister in law, Joanne Prescott of Bradford.
The family is appreciative of the staff of Haverhill Crossings for their loving care of Nat.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Bradford.
Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Homes Bradford – Haverhill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, or the Scholarship Fund at the First Church of Christ, 10 Church Street, Bradford, MA 01835 or the charity of one’s choice.
To share a memory or for more information, please go to farmerfuneralhomes.com.
