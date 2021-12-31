Mildred (Ward) Williams, known as Millie, was born Aug. 31, 1932, in South Effingham, N.H., to Ralph N. and Dorothy (Frost) Ward. She passed away on Dec. 24, 2021.
She was the youngest of their five children. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Thelma and Carroll Devoe, Ruth and Joseph Barnes, Lora and Harry Lawless and Ralph A. Ward.
Raised on a farm, Millie went to a one-room schoolhouse in Center Effingham. At the age of 14, she moved to a boarding house in Rochester, N.H., in order to attend Spaulding High School. After graduation, she attended and graduated from Burdett College in Boston, where she then went on to work as a secretary and bookkeeper until her children were born.
Predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Burton S. Williams and Millie raised their two children in Belmont, Mass. After 45 years in Belmont, they returned to South Effingham.
Millie was active in Girl Scouts. She was a leader of the Junior and Senior Girl Scouts for many years. She enjoyed camping out and teaching young girls how to be role models in their community.
In the 1970s, Millie became a traffic supervisor for the Belmont Police Department. She was a crossing guard at the Butler School. Later, she also did parking enforcement between her shifts as a crossing guard
When Millie retired from the police force she went to work for Hannaford. She worked in the deli for over 21 years. She enjoyed the people and the staff at the store in Ossipee, N.H.
Millie was a member of The First Baptist Church of Medford, Mass., for 66 years. She taught Sunday school, she was on the diaconate and the board of Christian education.
During the past 21 years, she was active in the Center Effingham Baptist Church where she helped start the Day to Care program that helped shut-ins and people in need in the community. She enjoyed Bible study.
Millie leaves behind her daughter Deborah; her son Donald and daughter-in-law, Joanne; her much loved grandchildren, Jessica and her husband, Patrick Cooney; Alyson Williams; and Christopher Williams. She also will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews and many children that she loved from the community.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at the South Effingham Church at 298 Province Lake Road in Effingham. Masks will be required. A celebration of life will be held directly after the service at the Parsonsfield Seminary at 504 North Road in Parsonsfield, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Dare to Care program at the Center Effingham Baptist Church, P.O. Box 146, Effingham NH 03882 or the charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
