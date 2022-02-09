Michelle A. Hamlin, born Oct. 27, 1947, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2022, at her home in Brownfield, Maine, after a courageous battle against lung cancer, surrounded by her family and dog Schotzie.
The daughter of the late Anna (Czarnecki) Sparre and Earnest Sparre and predeceased by her in-laws, Edmund and Regina Hamlin. She was called to be with her late husband, Edmund, where there is no doubt they are dancing to “Forever In Blue Jeans” on repeat.
She is survived by her daughter Jayme Smith and husband, Paul; their children Willem, Mason and Maddox; her daughter Jennifer Plessinger and husband, Scott; their children Edmund, Anna and Fisher; her son James Hamlin and wife, Colleen, along with their son, Henry.
She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Raymond Hamlin and is survived by, her brother and sister-in-laws, Richard (Louie) Hamlin and Helen (Toots) Valois; Peter and Margaret (Peggy) Hamlin; Lorraine and Thomas Brinkert; and several nieces and nephews.
Though Michelle was an only child, she had many cousins and close friends she considered immediate family: her cousin Barbara Intindola of Palm Coast, Fla., her cousin Donald Parnell of Holliston, Mass.; her “sisters” Paula Baker of Goffstown, N.H., and Barbara Carpenter of Fryeburg, Maine.
She was a “mother” to a wide extended family to whom she offered her home with open arms, including Sam Collins of Bridgton, Maine; Erica Drost; and exchange students, Maria Gonzalez, Laura Lopez and Jorge Acosta, all of Mexico.
Michelle grew up in Londonderry, N.H., and moved to Windham, Maine, where she graduated high school. She attended St. Joseph’s College, graduating in 1969 with a major in mathematics and a minor in German.
She worked as a high school and college math teacher over the span of five decades, teaching thousands of kids and adults at Kennett High School, Fryeburg Academy, Windham High School and the College for Life Long Learning. Her dedication to education garnered her an opportunity to participate in a NASA Program at Goddared Space Flight Center in Maryland, where she contributed to the Hubble Space Telescope project and became licensed to handle moon rocks.
Michelle was an active contributor in her community, as a member and chairmen of the MSAD 72 school board, a selectwoman (as a write-in) for the town of Brownfield, a member of the Brownfield Historical Society, a volunteer for the Brownfield library, a volunteer moderator for Brownfield town meetings as well as a volunteer for town elections.
In addition to community service and tutoring, she loved crocheting, playing backgammon, cribbage and a myriad of other games. As a proud grandmother of seven, she shared her passions at every opportunity with her grandkids.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in her memory.
Visitation hours will be held at Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. A traditional Catholic service will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 857 Main St. in Fryeburg.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
