FRISCO, N.C. — Mathew Palzewicz, 46, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
He was born May 14, 1975, in Chicago to Donald and Cathy (Cantafio) Palzewicz (now Zemp), and grew up in Wisconsin. In 1997, he married Melissa Fuller.
Mathew was a devoted and loving father and husband whose life centered around his family. He was an avid toy collector and a talented artist and photographer. He was always busy with a refurbish or repair of something, usually to help others. He was kind, generous, funny, and smart. The world was a better place with him in it.
He is survived by his wife Melissa, Palzewicz, and his four children Eric, Bethany, Hannah, and Kaitlyn Palzewicz. He is also survived by his grandmother, Rose Cantafio; mother, Cathy Zemp; stepdad, Fred Zemp; father, Donald Palzewicz; two brothers, Carl (married to Jessica) and Scott (married to Rella) Palzewicz; two stepsisters Sara (married to Jeff) Duer and Holly (married to John) Putzkie; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. at Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Bridgton, Maine.
Arrangements are with Wood Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at ww.woodfuneralhome.org.
