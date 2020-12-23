Mary J. Lamond, 88, formerly of Intervale, N.H., passed away on Dec. 22, 2020, at Bella Point-Fryeburg.
She was predeceased by her husband Guy Lamond in 2010.
Mary is survived by her children, Kim Lamond of Fryeburg, Maine; Guy Lamond of Rochester, N.H.; and Jill Lamond of Fryeburg; and grandchildren Brenna and Eric Shultz; and Aaron and Alyssa Lamond. She is also survived by her sister Irene Atwood of Brighton, Mo.
At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Our family would like to thank the kind and caring people at Bella Point-Fryeburg and the former Fryeburg Health Care Center for the years of care, love and laughter given to Mom, especially in this very difficult year.
