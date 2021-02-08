Mary A. Jewett, 92, a former resident of the Conway, N.H., area and more recently of Woodsville, died on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, unexpectedly, following a brief illness, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H.
Mary was born in Walden, Vt., to Joseph E. and Pauline (Spaulding) Martineau on Aug. 5, 1928. She was a graduate of the Walden Public School. On July 31, 1948, she married Edgar Griffin Jewett.
Over the years, Mary worked in retail sales and the hospitality industry. She was employed with L.L. Bean and the Carroll Reed Ski Shop in North Conway, N.H., along with the Pasquaney Inn in Bristol, N.H.
Mary was proud of her Catholic faith and was a volunteer with the Horse Meadow Senior Center in North Haverhill, N.H. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the North Conway Country Club. Whenever she could, she loved going to Scarborough Beach, Maine.
As a lover of the outdoors, she spent time in the winter cross-country skiing. Mary enjoyed bingo and other games of chance, feeding the birds, and tending her flower garden. She was a baker and liked being able to give her baked goods away for the enjoyment of others. She always looked forward to family gatherings.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar G. Jewett and a grandson, Clinton”Griff” Inglee.
She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Powell and husband Richard of New Boston, N.H., and Lee Williams of Eliot, Maine; a son, Craig Jewett and wife Brenda of North Haverhill; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy White of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; her beloved cat, Kitty; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Private services are being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horsemeadow Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please go to rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
