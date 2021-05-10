Chaplain, Army Colonel, kind spirit …
A fine man passed into eternity on May 7, 2021, dying peacefully at his home surrounded by the loving care of family. At the time of his death, Marvin Thomas Milbury resided at his home, named Mountain Gate Farm in Denmark, Maine, along with his dogs Jewel and Journey, a few chickens, and the love of his life, Kate.
Remembered by many for his role as Chaplain to Maine Medical Center for 21 years, where he touched countless lives through a diverse ministry. From the trauma rooms of the emergency department to the oncology floors to the neonatal and intensive care units. He was a kind friend and servant to both staff and countless patients and families in crisis.
Prior to hospital chaplaincy work he served both Methodist and Nazarene churches in So. Boston, Woodsville, N.H., and Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
He served active-duty Army in the post Korean war conflict where he participated in deadly night patrols along the DMZ, ministering to the wounded and dying. Following his hardship tour overseas he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., as Deputy Post Chaplain during the intensity of the casualties of the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. Family notification and support following soldier death was a major focus of this assignment.
Marv was born in Easton, Maine, Northern Aroostook County in 1935, to Cecilia M. Cumming and Edward E. Milbury. Active in sports, and working early in the potato fields of the family farm, he was proud always to be a “county boy”. He studied engineering briefly in Longview, Texas, but later felt called into Christian Ministry and attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass.
His graduate work was completed at Boston University. During these long years of education he worked his way through by taking any job he could find to pay his own way. Most memorable were several years of night shift work while in school, working as an attendant at Boston City Hospital, for the insane. His real ministry began here and the stories from those years were frightening, heartwarming and sometimes hilarious.
He married his 1st wife, Carlene Emery of Pittsfield, Maine, in 1957. Together they adopted and raised son Philip, now of Dallas, Texas. Widowed in 1986, Marv married Kathryn “Kate” Brown Deering in 1988. Together, they have enjoyed rich life and adventure; including incredible travel, multiple homes, gardens and the great outdoors.
They founded the Peace With-Inn Bed and Breakfast in Fryeburg, Maine, (now a wedding destination known as Hardy Farm). He loved his family with intensity, sacrificing vacation time repeatedly to take nieces and their friends on multiple camping trips and visiting the Aroostook county family as often as possible.
He and Kate traveled the country together and much of Europe and especially loved their Alaskan trip. His Scottish legacy brought him twice to his beloved Scotland. “Blessed beyond measure,” he would often say by the love and adventure they shared. Endless hiking, paddling and boating with friends, and yearly trips to the Moosehead Lake region brought so much joy.
A selfless and courageous man of God, he bore witness of his faith to everyone he met and will be remembered and so missed for his kind, gentle spirit.
Marv spent 20 years of highly decorated military service. Retiring as full Colonel from the Maine Army National Guard in his final position as State of Maine Area Command Chaplain. He was an unparalleled Patriot in the finest sense.
Survived by his beloved wife, Kate, son Philip and so many admiring nieces, nephews and friends. This man will be deeply missed.
A public outdoor service will be held at his home on Sunday, June 6 at 2:30 PM. Details on social media or by contacting his wife Kate at kmilbury1@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, please honor him by contributing to any of these fine organizations or just by extending kindness to a stranger today.
