Marv Sharp, 75, passed away peacefully at home in Wolfeboro, N.H., on July 6, 2022, surrounded by his adoring family, following a valiant three-year battle with esophageal cancer.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Kathryn (Toon) and O.W (Bill) Sharp, Marv was raised in Sioux Falls and Yankton, S.D., playing contract bridge and football, hunting pheasants and learning the core values of family and hard work. After attending South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, Marv enlisted in the Navy and served two Tours of Duty in Danang, Vietnam.
Following his discharge in Memphis, Tenn., he began a career in the infancy of computer programming with skills learned during his service in the Navy. A move to Newburyport, Mass., brought him to a position at Chase Shawmut where he made many friends and became a skilled Systems Analyst, developing and installing manufacturing systems at plants throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Marv met his loving wife, Candy (Coleman) through mutual friends at the Grog in Newburyport and they married in Exeter, N.H., in 1976. A transfer within the company in 1978 to Philadelphia had them move to Warminster, Pa., where they welcomed their two children, Stephanie and Matthew.
Returning to New England in 1985, the family settled in Wolfeboro, N.H., finding their forever home. After many years of traveling for work, Marv retired and kept busy with a job in the automotive service industry at a local car dealership. This brought him the opportunity to meet many local people while working in the service department and driving the courtesy shuttle.
At the age of 70, Marv and Candy fulfilled his goal of visiting all 50 states. Marv always enjoyed travel, long road trips to “collect counties,” cruises in the Caribbean, adventures in Hawaii and Mexico, all varieties of games, especially cards and pool. He could build and repair most anything, enjoyed furniture refinishing and his sprawling annual yard sales.
Marv is survived by his wife of 46 years, Candy (Coleman) Sharp, and his much-loved children of whom he was so proud, daughter, Stephanie (Sharp) Cornwell and her husband, Andrew, his three treasured granddaughters, Hayley, Jerilyn and Alyssa, of Wolfeboro, who loved and will miss their “Banka” so very much; son Matthew and his wife, Taylor (Murphy) Sharp, of Wolfeboro and Breckenridge, Colo; close family includes Marv’s sister Cindy (Sharp) Randall; nieces Jessica and Beth of Newburyport, Mass.; sisters-in-law Kim (Coleman) Henry and her husband, Chip, of Rosedale, W.V.; and Vanessa Coleman and Bill Sugg of Effingham, N.H.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wilhelmina Cabalona and all the team at Seacoast Cancer/Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover for their tireless, compassionate care; surgeons Dr. Abby White and Dr. Scott Swanson at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston; and Dr. Bill Barton at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro for getting us hooked up with the best care available. And special thanks to the Carroll County and Wentworth Hospice staff for their kindness and professional assistance in enabling Marv to be cared for at home.
Most of all, thank you to our family and dear friends for your unwavering support and love, especially over the past three years. You all made such a difference in our lives, for which we are forever grateful.
As per Marv’s request, there will be no funeral services. However, the family will be hosting a celebration of life this summer and welcome you to share pictures, memories and stories of Marv with them.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of N.H.
To view Marvin’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, go to csnh.com.
