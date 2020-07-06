Marie C. (Nevils) Galvin, 86, of Swampscott, Mass., died Thursday, in Salem Hospital.
Born in Swampscott, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora (Broderick) Nevils. She was raised in Swampscott and was a graduate of Swampscott High School.
Marie had lived in New Hampshire for many years prior to returning to Swampscott 20 years ago.
Marie had worked as a secretary for a law office in Boston. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, watching sports and "Dancing With the Stars." Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter; Colleen Galvin of Wakefield, N.H.; three sons, Richard and Amy Galvin of Richmond, Va.; Jack and Jenn Galvin of Eliot, Maine; and Daniel with his estranged wife, Sarah Galvin, of Silly, Belgium; as well as her grandchildren, David Galvin, Claire Galvin, Morgan Fuqua, Anna Galvin, Kathryn “Rylee” Galvin and Joshua Galvin. She was the mother of the late Donald Galvin, and the sister of the late John and Timothy Nevils.
A funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church will be private. Memorial visiting hours will be on Thursday, July 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Solimine Funeral Home at 67 Ocean St. (Route 1A) in Lynn.
Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends.
Directions and guestbook at solimine.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to asthmaandallergies.org.
