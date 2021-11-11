Leona (Lee) Mary Berlind, 89, passed away at home on Nov. 9, 2021, after a strong battle with cancer. Lee was born on Nov. 8, 1932, in Williamstown, Vt., to Evelyn (Peryer) White and Lynn Arthur White.
As a young girl Lee moved to Northfield, Mass., where she was raised by her beloved Aunt and Uncle, E. Bernice and Duncan Campbell.
Lee graduated from Northfield School for Girls (Northfield Mount Hermon) and North Adams State Teachers College (Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts).
Lee married Harold (Hal) Berlind in 1954 and they were married for 61 years until his death in 2015. Lee taught elementary school for over 30 years in Natick, Mass., and Contoocook, Laconia and Franklin, N.H.
Lee was a strong, multi-talented woman and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an excellent cook and was known in particular for her homemade spaghetti sauce and delicious desserts.
After she became a grandmother, Lee decided to retire in 1985 to spend more time with her grands and to enjoy her passion of golf, quilting, knitting, gardening and bridge.
Lee and Hal enjoyed their retirement years in Palm Coast, Fla., where they had many friends and summered in New Hampshire to spend time with their family.
Lee was a sports enthusiast and she and Hal loved to attend the sporting events of their grandchildren attending their games all over the state of New Hampshire. They were also spirited spectators of professional golf, New England Pro Sports Teams and College football and basketball. Lee was a proud member of the Hole-In-One Club.
Lee will be deeply missed by her son, Bryan Berlind and his wife, Pam, of Chocorua, N.H., and her daughter Lori Berlind Groleau of Palm Coast, Fla. She was adored by her five grandchildren Brett Groleau (Jessica) of North Carolina; Matthew Berlind (Michelle) and Christine Berlind of New Hampshire; Sean Groleau (Sarah) of Tennessee; and Benjamin Groleau (Alyssa) of Pennsylvania.
Lee also leaves her 13 great-grandchildren (Hunter, Trystan, Tanner, Marlee, Phillip, Bailey, Lucas, Landon, Jack, Camden, Colette, Avery and ?); nieces, nephews and cousins. Lee was a beloved family matriarch and longest living member of her family.
In addition to being predeceased by her husband, Hal; her parents and aunt and uncle. She was also predeceased by her brother Alvin White and sister Sandra Schroeder.
A celebration of Lee’s life will be held at a later date in New Hampshire where she will join her beloved Hal at N.H. Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at craigflaglerpalms.com for the Berlind family.
