It has been a year since we lost our dear, sweet Kimberly Mehaffey, aka Kimmy or Miss Kimmy, who died suddenly on April 27, 2020. We miss her every single day. If Maine’s COVID restrictions allow, her family plans to finally gather to remember her, and share food and Kimmy stories at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on June 19. A notice with more details will follow in early June, in the paper and on her Facebook page.

