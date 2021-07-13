Kent Hemingway Sr. passed peacefully on July 11, 2021.
He was born Nov. 22, 1928 in Manchester, Conn., to Hubert and Dorothy (Hope) Hemingway.
Their family moved to Fairhaven, Mass., in 1938, and he graduated from Fairhaven High School in 1948. He enlisted in the Air Force that summer and served for four years at various posts around the country. He married Natalie Sylvia in 1952 and settled in Fairhaven working in the transportation industry as a traffic manager and rates specialist. Kent received a bachelor degree in business from Northeastern University in 1963.
Over the next 25 years in Fairhaven, Kent served the town on the Budget Committee, School Committee, and as Town Moderator. Kent was revered for his coaching success with Fairhaven youth baseball teams, bringing out the best in each player, many of whom had yet to experience the value of team play.
Kent moved to Tamworth, N.H., on his retirement in 1990 and enjoyed many years in his “cabin in the woods.”
During this time, he made significant contributions to the community as a Board member and volunteer with the Tamworth Visiting Nurse Association, Tamworth Outing Club, Meals on Wheels and the Ossipee Concerned Citizens Food Pantry. He was a member of the Chocorua Community Church.
He is survived by a brother Richard of Cranston R.I.; sons, Kent W. Hemingway Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, of Tamworth; Peter W. Hemingway and his wife, Leigh, of Mattapoisett, Mass.; and Thomas V. Hemingway and his wife, Janet, of Fairhaven Mass.; grandchildren, James P. Hemingway (who blessed him with his moniker of “Bubba”) and his wife, Alycia; Timothy D. Hemingway; Steven K.Hemingway and his wife, Lindsay; Bethany A. Corkum and her husband, James; Christine L. Paquette and her husband, Jeffrey; and Tyler J. Hemingway; step grandchildren, Katelyn Huston and her husband, Joe; Jeff Keyes and Christopher Keyes. He had a very special love for his 10 great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his brother Hubert, Jr. in 2015 and former wife Natalie Hemingway in 2017.
A graveside ceremony will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Fairhaven on Monday, July 19, at 11 a.m. with a reception following at the Reservation Golf Club in Mattapoisett.
A celebration of Kent’s life will be held outdoors at the Tamworth History Center in Tamworth on Wednesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. with a reception following.
Contributions and remembrances in his name can be made to the Tamworth Visiting Nurse Association, Main St., Tamworth, NH 03886.
