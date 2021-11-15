MASON TOWNSHIP, Maine — Kenneth J. Tremblay, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Stephen’s Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 9, 1962, in Nashua, N.H., a son of the late Robert and Laurette (Berube) Tremblay.
Ken was an avid hunter and outdoorsmen, some of his greatest joys were hunting, fishing, and spending time with his loving family. One of Ken’s greatest accomplishments was building his camp at Moosehead Lake, where many memories have since been made.
In July of 2021, Ken had just recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of visiting Alaska with his family. Ken always said he was “born 100 years too late” and he will always be remembered by his family with his eagerness to share his passion and knowledge of living a simplistic life.
Ken worked as a building contractor for most of his career at Chick Lumber. Also, was co-owner of Reliable Oil and Northern Woods Property Services. He was excited to start his retirement days and live off the land at his new home, deep in the woods.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Robert and Laurette Tremblay.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his fiancée Deean Giberson; two loving sons, Breighton and Parker Tremblay; stepchildren, Brittany Burke, Shaun and Michael Giberson and Amber Lagasse; four grandchildren, Kasen and Hadley Burke, Logun and Luke Giberson.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fryeburg Fair Grounds.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a donation in Ken’s memory please send to Shepherds River Mennonite School, 251 Old County Road, Brownfield, ME 04010.
Services are under the care of Wood Funeral Home 9 Warren St, Fryeburg.
To make an online condolence, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.