Judith Anne Chandler of Port Orchard, Wash., passed away in Tacoma Washington on Sept. 8, 2021, after a long illness. (Oct. 28, 1948-Sept. 8, 2021)
Judith was born and raised in Glen, N.H., to Robert and Lila Chandler. Raised among nine other siblings, five sisters and four brothers.
As a kid, Judith enjoyed playing in the woods and fishing in the stream off Jericho Road in Glen with her best friend Leah Parker/Pollard. Judith attended and graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, N.H. Judith moved with her family to Washington State in 1987.
Judith is survived by two children, 51-year-old daughter Yvonne Burdwood of Bremerton, Wash., and a 47-year-old son Allen Burdwood of Port Orchard, Wash.; and grandchildren Sloan Burdwood and Tracy Allen both of Port Orchard. Judith also had four great-grandchildren and one more on the way. Judith was a very kind mother and grandmother. She will be sorely missed.
Private services were held by immediate family.
