John Richard Brancato, 66, gained a body free of pain Dec. 8, 2022 at Willow Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goldsboro, N.C., when his battle with cancer ended. He was born to the late Salvator and Mary Brancato, Jan. 10, 1956, in Hempstead, N.Y.

John Richard Brancato

John is survived by his children, son, Anthony Brancato and wife, Danielle; and daughter Shelley Weeks; grandchildren, Kirsten Martinson, Sam LeVan, and Cynthia LeVan; great-grandchildren, Adrian Martinson and Luca Dodson; ex-wife Louann Brancato; sister Elizabeth Moss and husband, Jody; brother Jim Brancato; four nephews, one niece and other friends and relatives.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.