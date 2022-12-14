John Richard Brancato, 66, gained a body free of pain Dec. 8, 2022 at Willow Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goldsboro, N.C., when his battle with cancer ended. He was born to the late Salvator and Mary Brancato, Jan. 10, 1956, in Hempstead, N.Y.
John is survived by his children, son, Anthony Brancato and wife, Danielle; and daughter Shelley Weeks; grandchildren, Kirsten Martinson, Sam LeVan, and Cynthia LeVan; great-grandchildren, Adrian Martinson and Luca Dodson; ex-wife Louann Brancato; sister Elizabeth Moss and husband, Jody; brother Jim Brancato; four nephews, one niece and other friends and relatives.
John was truly a lover of all things outdoors. In New Hampshire, he was a fisherman guide and an avid hunter. His love for animals and nature was a driving force in him becoming a dog advocate and owning and operating Golden Paws, a pet training service.
Along with being a lover of nature, John also had a heart for the arts. John had a beautiful gift for drawing and photography. He also sang and performed with his band The Fargo Brothers. One thing that he was particularly proud of was owning 15 guitars.
At the request of the family, services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be expressed at seymourfuneralhome.com.
