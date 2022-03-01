As Frank Sinatra occasionally sang,” I’m going to live until I die,” so could be said of Jan Gordon Filip III, who died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 1, 2022.
Born the youngest of three children near Prague, Czechoslovakia, Jan, an adventurous spirit, was the only one from his family to flee his homeland.
While weary of the rise of communism spreading throughout Czechoslovakia, Jan made the inconceivable decision at the age of 18 to literally “take a hike” by heading into the nearby mountains with just his backpack. It was there he was confronted by guards who believed the story of his going on a “hiking trip.” Later that night, under the threat of searchlights, he was able to give them all the slip and swim across the border to safety.
After spending a couple years living at the U.S.-led refugee camp in Germany, he was fortunate to, as he would say, “seize the moment” in his current life by accepting a scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, on the condition of joining the military at some point in the future.
Since he was fluent in six languages, Jan was a natural candidate for the U.S. Army’s Intelligence Division where he served for four years. Not only was he able to receive a degree in civil engineering from Boston’s Northeastern University and MIT, he also was able to receive his U.S. citizenship, which was what he was aiming for all along.
His influential decision to come to America was made easier by sponsorship from the Boy Scouts of America. As well as meeting up with Jan upon arrival in America, their Northeast Reginal Director helped him secure a job at Pine Knoll Camp in Albany, N.H. This summer counselor’s job eventually led to a blind date set up by Jan’s co-counselor with a girl from Glen, N.H.
This could be another one of those moments in one’s life when something happens, as Jan so recently liked to ponder, that causes one to go in a totally different direction ... that is when he introduced himself to Stella Clark, proprietor of Storybook Inn in Glen, N.H., and mother to Charless Ann Tofft. That same day Stella would prophesize to her daughter that she had just met Charless’ husband!
No surprise then for Stella when Jan and Charless married in Dec. 15, 1955, in Boston. They were to spend the next 61 years together raising four children and a number of exotic birds, bulldogs, cats and sheep, while running Storybook Inn and several other businesses in the Mount Washington Valley for the rest of their lives.
Quite the storyteller, Jan liked to talk about how after taking over the helm at Storybook Inn in 1958, he was offered a job on the spot as an engineer to help with the project design of Routes 16 and 302 in Glen, and how he was instrumental in getting the state of New Hampshire to build the road so that it would go directly in front of the inn.
Jan enjoyed telling the story of when he and his wife took over Storybook Inn after the death of Charless’ mother, they made the major decision in declining several local offers to buy the property. Apparently, the potential buyers felt the young couple could use some help with the inn’s $50,000 debt by offering them $50,000 for the property.
With a lot of hard work and long hours throughout the years, they were able to pay off that $50,000 debt and secure a loan from the bank six years later to build 20 more units.
Jan’s vision of building an ice cream store across the street became a reality when the doors to the Glen Dairy Queen opened in 1968. While Charless cooked and ran the inn’s restaurant, Jan ran the Dairy Queen, and they both shared in renting Storybook’s rooms.
From then on about every decade some major expansion took place at Storybook Inn, to include six new buildings and one major renovation while becoming a Best Western hotel member for about 20 years.
Over the years, Charless and Jan were able to acquire Sylvan Pines motel in North Conway, N.H., and the Red Apple Inn in Glen. Jan started The Breakfast Club restaurant in North Conway then 13 years ago replaced that building with a new Dairy Queen.
About four or six years back, Jan received a beautiful golf cart for Father’s Day. Proud of his family roots and heritage, Jan made sure to display a sticker of the Czech flag on the golf cart. He enjoyed driving around the property on that bright yellow golf cart nodding to guests and employees.
He was very much a lover of flowers, plants, shrubs and fruit trees and found pleasure in checking on them while out on his rides about the property. He would get a thrill when some of his house plants, especially the Christmas cactus, would bloom.
He took great pride in the past two years for peddling on his exercise bicycle the distance in miles to peddle to California and back. His life revolved around his family and of course his businesses. He was supportive in watching his granddaughter, Leilani, performing in her theater and dance recitals these past few years, and was fortunate to meet his namesake, his grandson, when he was born almost two years ago.
He always looked forward to going swimming for hours upon hours in Jamaica’s Caribbean Sea and relaxing on the beach with his wife and family members on their nearly annual late fall vacations.
He was passionate about traveling and visited six continents with his wife throughout the years.
He was a member of the North Conway Rotary Club for over 50 years with a virtually perfect attendance record. He was also a member of the Masons in North Conway, where he held the top leadership role at one point.
He volunteered with the 4-H sheep program and volunteered with the Eastern Slope Ski Club Junior Ski Program where he taught skiing. Being an avid skier, he was one of the first people from New Hampshire to go helicopter skiing in the Bugaboos of British Columbia and continued skiing for most of his life.
Throughout the years Jan has been a staunch employer of hundreds of locals and foreign students, not to mention personally driving up to Berlin, N.H., to transport employees to and from work.
Jan knew how to buckle down and work diligently, often toiling 18 hours a day until the job was done. This hard-earned attribute prompted one of his children to remark: “He was the toughest employer I ever had.” Another recently commented they’d consider it fortunate to get to Jan’s age and be able to do even half the things he was doing.
Jan never really retired from working. In fact, he was still going strong at age 95. This past summer and fall, he was still an integral employer for Storybook Inn ... still the Filip family rock. He has been an important figure in our lives. His continuing presence is heartfelt and we are heartbroken; he will be sorely missed.
Jan is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charless, as of 5½ years ago; and by his sisters, Elizabeth and Ludmila.
He is survived by his children, Jan Filip, IV and grandson, Jan Filip, V; Lucy (Brian) Eling and granddaughter, Leilani; Chris (Marc) Zuffa and granddaughter, Stefany; and Elizabeth Filip; also his nephew, Joseph Vastl and family.
A private burial is planned for the spring.
