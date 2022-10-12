April 20, 1945-Oct. 4, 2022
“Without dignity our lives are only blinks of duration. But if we manage to lead a good life well, we create something more. We write a subscript to our mortality. We make our lives tiny diamonds in the cosmic sands.” — Ronald Dworkin
My beloved husband, Jim Parker, passed from this world on Oct. 4, 2022, with me by his side and in our “happy place” — our home in Intervale, N.H., surrounded by the beauty and majesty of the White Mountains — mountains that lifted Jim’s spirits daily, and mountains where, as he told Father Josh of Our Lady of the Mountains Church, he felt “closer to God.”
Jim was one of the “good guys”; anyone who ever met him described him as such. He was quiet, kind, patient, generous and loving — characteristics he learned at home from his parents Ernest and Alice Costello Parker and his grandparents, Walter and Mary Costello.
His mother, a librarian at ECSU, described him as an “easy” child who, even at a very early age, was happy in his own company and required little extraordinary attention. Jim adored his mother and grandmother at whose sides he learned the Costello family history; how to be patient, kind and considerate; and the life skills of cooking, baking, sewing, darning, ironing, etc. With his father, a manager at CL& P, a utility company, he learned the “trades” — electrical, plumbing, carpentry, etc. His “big brother” George was his guide and protector, and George relished this role throughout Jim’s life.
Jim was a proud inhabitant of Eastern Connecticut, the “quiet corner,” where he attended high school and college, and where, ultimately, he built his house.
Jim worked in various technical jobs at SNET, the Connecticut phone company, for 28 years where he spent most of his years as a Facilities Technician, ensuring customers’ service from the pole to the house.
Jim knew the job fully and worked purposefully and methodically. His colleagues both liked his studied, patient personality and respected his skill set. Regularly, Jim was the guy the field folks called when they experienced a problem “at the pole.”
Jim and I met at SNET in Manchester, Conn., where I had transferred from New Haven and was told to “look Jim Parker up as he is a good guy.” I did not do that, but, serendipitously, we “ran” into each other in a hallway and began chatting. Jim would visit me in my office off a main hallway where we would discuss business, current affairs, politics, etc.
One day, I mentioned to him that my stereo system was not functioning, and, so like him, he offered to come to my home to see what he could do. We spent about 12 hours together on that Saturday (where I served him dinner and his favorite dessert — coffee ice cream and strawberries). On Sunday, he called me, and we spent another six hours chatting, at which point we both realized that there was “something there” although neither of us was looking for a relationship at that point.
Jim and I spent 41 WONDERFUL years together; we had hoped for more, but that wasn’t God’s plan. Because we are deeply committed Catholics, our faith strengthened and enhanced our bond throughout our marriage and, most particularly, in the difficult times including his Stage 4 non-treatable cancer diagnosis on Aug. 24, when we cleaved to each other and to our faith.
Jim was blessed with a loving family, especially his brother, George; sister-in-law, Cindy; niece, Kim; and nephews, Geoff and Chris. Special occasions and holidays were made extraordinary by their love and support of their favorite brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Additionally, Jim’s cousins have been loving and supportive of him throughout his life.
Jim’s best friend, Dick Bluto, worked with him at SNET, and, in retirement, they had their own “odd jobs” contracting company.
Although we had no biological children, we do have: children of the heart” — two sons: Brandon Callendar of Hartford, Conn., a former student of mine at Carmen Arace MS where I have taught since 1999 and Ryan Noble of Saco, Maine, and our daughter, Heather Briere of Woodside, N.Y., the daughter of our dearest friends in Columbia, Conn., Joan and Dale Briere.
Jim and I would like to thank Joanne, our Memorial Hospital nurse and VNA/Hospice of Carroll County, N.H., for all of their help and support during this challenging time. Most particularly, we would like to acknowledge the superlative efforts of nurses Debbie Haynes and Margaret Robertson as well as social worker Rachel Vose. They comforted and consoled us at all hours and made this painful transition more bearable.
Also, we would like to thank all of the volunteers who visited Jim allowing me to run necessary errands. Additionally, for their caring and compassion, we would like to thank Father Josh of Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway, N.H., and Sue Davidson VNA Spiritual Care/Chaplain.
Jim lived a good and righteous life; all of us who knew him and loved him are better for the time we had with him. As his legacy and in his honor, remember to be kind, patient and loving with all with whom you come in contact. That’s who Jim was, and that is who he would want us to continue to be.
Jim’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in North Conway.
Those who cannot attend in person can livestream the Mass in real time at ourladyofthemountainsnh.org. The Mass will be available after the Mass is concluded on the Our Lady of the Mountains Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.