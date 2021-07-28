Harvey "Butch" Bailey passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, with his wife and family by his side.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1943, in Middleboro, Mass. He was the son of the late Doris Bailey (Russell) Westgate.
He moved to New Hampshire 30 years ago along with this wife, Joyce, they opened Rusty Restaurant and then tried the pet food business but restaurant business and they opened Sadies.
When it came time to retire along with his wife, they moved to Port Richey, Fla., 5½ years ago.
He leaves his wife Joyce and his brothers and sisters, Doris Kitchen and her husband, Bruce, of Ossipee, N.H.; sister Betty Ann Wadsworth of Middleboro; sister Linda Bracken of Taunton, Mass.; brother Jack Bailey and his partner, Candy; brother William Russell and his wife, Cathy; and stepbrother Lefty Westgate and his wife, Carol.
He was predeceased by brother Jim Bailey. He leaves lots of nieces and nephews
He was also an Air Force veteran.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. He will be cremated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.