Hampik Shalian, 72, of Effingham, N.H., passed away on Feb. 27, 2023.
He was predeceased by his siblings Arev (Jean) Soghomonian; George Shalian (Hermine); Vrej Shalian; and Kourken Shalian.
He is survived by his children, Vrej Andrew Shalian (Amanda); Katelyn Kelley; and Arsen Shalian (Melanie Anthony); three grandchildren, Levon, Avery and James; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Hampik was born in Bourj Hammoud, Lebanon, and moved to the states as a young man in 1975 with passion as a lifelong jeweler. He owned Shalian Jewelers in North Conway, N.H.
He enjoyed traveling, camping, his business, working on his house, and helping those in need. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and loved ones from all over the world.
Visiting hours will be held at Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home at 588 Mount Auburn St. in Watertown, Mass., on Sunday, March 5, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, Mass., on Monday, March 6, at 11 a.m. Internment will immediately follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen’s Church or Armenian Relief Society (Leola Sasouni-Watertown Chapter, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA).
