Gloria Mae (Wilson) Gillette, 80, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
She was born in Limerick, Maine, on the Feb. 27, 1940. She was the second of four daughters born to George and Rose (Leland) Wilson of the village of Bar Mills in the town of Buxton Maine. She attended local schools and graduated Salutatorian in 1957 from Samuel D. Hanson High School in Buxton.
She entered the nursing program at Maine Medical Center in the fall of 1957 but left in 1959 to marry her high school sweetheart Wayne Gillette. Together, they had four children between 1960 and 1969, but were divorced by the end of the 1970s, and she was never to remarry. Gloria attended the University of Southern Maine in the last half of the 70s, graduating cum laude in 1981 with a bachelor degree in psychology and social welfare.
In 1983, she left for the California sun and took residence as a Catholic nun in the Los Angeles area before becoming a caregiver for a young girl with severe disabilities.
In 1992, she started work for the National Parks Service in what is now Joshua Tree National Park where she worked in various duties until her retirement in 2007. She continued to live in Twenty Nine Palms California until 2017 when her health began to decline and she moved back to Fryeburg to be with family.
She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Marilyn.
She leaves behind her sisters, Helen Johnson of Buxton; and Linda Cousins and her husband, Larry, of South China, Maine; her children, Katherine Mackaye of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Brian Gillette of Fryeburg; Eric Gillette and his wife, Brenda, of Conway, N.H.; and David Gillette and his wife, Susan, of Buxton; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves Parmelia Healey and Gary Gilbert who were long term foster children in her care.
Arrangements are through Chad E. Poitras/Neal & York Funeral Homes of Buxton and Cornish, Maine.
There will be no calling times or memorial service due to the pandemic, a small graveside gathering of family and close friends is planned on Thursday Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. at the South Buxton Cemetery, River Road, in Buxton
