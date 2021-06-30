Gerald S. Nelson, 93, formerly of Lovell, Maine, and Andover, Mass., passed away on June 24, 2021, in Martinsburg, W.V.
Born in Newport, Maine, he was predeceased by his parents, Raleigh and Hilda Nelson, his wife Mary, and his brother, Keith.
His love of nature and fly fishing became the basis for his entire adult life. After an Engineering career with Raytheon, he and his wife, Mary chose to retire to a beloved spot they had purchased early in their married life on a small pond in Maine. Gerry was active in the Volunteer Lakes Monitoring Program for a number of years, a cause very close to his heart, protecting the lakes and streams of Maine.
He is survived by his children, Terry L. Nelson, (Poppy), Karen L. Nelson, Kristin J. Nelson-Izes, (Robert) and Mark G. Nelson, (Claire); his Grandchildren, John, Matt, Aaron, Sydney and Connor; and his great-grandchildren, Jack, Laura, Evan, Mark and Chloe.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be mailed to: Lake Stewards of Maine-VLMP, 24 Maple Hill Road, Auburn, ME 04210.
