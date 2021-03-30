Frederick W. Kennett passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in his sleep at his home in Center Conway, N.H., after a brief illness.
Fred was born June 22, 1931, to E. Gyle and Celia Johnson Kennett in North Conway, N.H.
He graduated from Kennett High School in 1949 and joined the Air Force serving in Korea.
He returned home to work construction building many highways in the State of New Hampshire, one of which included the Mt. Washington Auto Road. He started Kennett Oil and Transportation in 1968 and operated successfully 30 plus years.
He was a member of American Legion Post 46, Albany VFW, Elks Club and Masons.
In retirement he loved dancing and traveling, while in Nashville he was asked to sing due to his resemblance to Johnny Cash.
In later years he enjoyed delivering for Meals on Wheels.
Predeceased by parents; a sister Betty; daughters Debbie and Jessica Lynn; and stepson Craig Thurston.
Survived by wife Joyce Fox Kennett; son Frederick Jr. (Butch); daughter June; and stepdaughter Tracy Thurston Coleman; with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: CCUM Church, P.O. Box 415, Center Conway, NH 03813; Gibson Center, 14 Grove St., North Conway, NH 03860; or Visiting Nurses Service, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH 03860.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
