Evelyn Ruth Sanborn Bailey, 82, passed away in her home, where she most wanted to be on Oct. 11, 2021, surrounded by her family, after fighting a long courageous battle.
Evelyn was born at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., on March 26, 1939. She was the daughter of Leon and Lillian Sanborn. She grew up in Bartlett, N.H., and graduated from Bartlett High School.
She had many memories of school days, sports: basketball, ice skating, bowling. She loved singing; joined the girls choir when she was 10 when her mother took over the church choir. She was in a variety of shows and choir concerts, throughout her years here.
She took a year’s secretarial course at Pierce College in Concord, N.H.
In 1959, she married Ray F. Bailey, Jr. They moved to Melrose, Mass., where they lived for 36 years, and there, they raised three sons.
Evelyn was very active in the Melrose Congregational Church in which she helped with daycare, the thrift shop and participated in the dance choir which she enjoyed immensely.
She worked for 15 years at Transitron, which she really loved and at CDI for 13 years. To earn a little extra income, she started cleaning homes of several clients, with whom she became good friends.
After her mother’s passing in 1995, Evelyn and Ray moved back to Bartlett. She didn’t stay idle for long. Her sister, Ellen, wasted no time getting her in the choir, although she said, “NO SOLOS.” Just having her there was a joy.
She became involved with the Bartlett Congregational Church in other ways. She decorated for every holiday, helped with February Suppers, coffee hours and funeral luncheons along with Greta George. She volunteered for the Bartlett/Jackson food pantry and for a time, she drove medical clients for Carroll County RSVP. She joined the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and was an asset to the organization.
Once she was situated back here, she cleaned homes for many clients and again made numerous friends, even went to lunch with one of them every week.
She loved her garden, cooking, baking, crossword puzzles, crocheting and most of all, watching the Red Sox.
She enjoyed cooking big meals and having friends and family for dinners and did them with such ease. Most of all, she loved her family and was always thrilled when she knew they were coming.
She was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Lillian Sanborn; sister, Doris Chadbourne; three brothers, Carl, Kenneth and Carroll Sanborn.
Survivors include her husband of more than 62 years, Ray, of Bartlett; sons, Ray 3rd (Marnie) of Shortsville, N.Y., Michael (Leslie) of Carlisle, Mass.; Mark (Laura) of Littleton, Mass; and Ryan Garrett of Concord, N.H.; grandchildren: Shayne (Ashley, Logan, great-granddaughter, MacKenna), Remy, Trevor, Paige, Penny and Ruby; brother, Henry Sanborn (Donna) of North Kingstown, R.l.; and twin sister, Ellen Hayes of Bartlett; niece, Bonnie Cross of Bartlett (more like a sister) and many more nieces and nephews.
The Bailey and Hayes families wish to extend their heartfelt “Thanks and Gratitude” to Jen’s Friends, Visiting Nurse Homecare & Hospice, staff of Memorial Hospital, the Merriman House, Dr. Taylor, Dr. Rabideau, Leona Cloutier, for the wonderful care they gave Evelyn, and to all those who sent their love and support of which there are many, for all the cards, food, flowers and visitors. She was appreciative of everything and everyone.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Dec 4, at the Bartlett Congregational Church at 1 p.m. There will be a special luncheon following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Jen’s Friends, Bartlett Congregational Church or any charity of your choice.
