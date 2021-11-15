Erwin B. McAllister Jr. of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully after a well-fought 25 year battle with a congenital heart defect.
Raised in Lovell, Maine, and a graduate of Fryeburg Academy, Erwin spent most of his life in Brownfield, Maine, and Fryeburg.
He began his automotive career at Northeast Auto Body and later became a successful business owner of his own auto body shop, Western Maine Auto Body, for over 15 years.
A true perfectionist and automotive craftsman his entire life, Erwin completely restored 10 of his own vehicles and would say that helping his father restore his Model T and Ford Fairlane were two of his proudest accomplishments.
He had a true philosophy of living life to the fullest, whether it was doing a good burnout in his Mustang or going against his cardiologists’ wishes and riding roller coasters with his daughter.
An avid outdoorsman, Erwin enjoyed spending time outside whether it was hunting with his Uncle Erland, fishing with his dog, camping with his wife, or exploring the state of Maine on his snowmobile or motorcycle.
A lover of pranks and humor, you could say that most days were April Fools’ to Erwin oftentimes sending his new employees off to NAPA to find “oil diffuser.” He enjoyed spending time on his Harley Davidson and going to local car races (oftentimes to see one of the cars he painted and fixedup), and being a part of several local car and snowmobile clubs, as well as most recently serving as a board member of the Kevin Peare Memorial Skateboard Park. His spirit and love of life will be carried on through many he met over the years.
He is survived by his mother Lucy Burnell of Bangor, Maine; sisters. Cindy (Erik) Walker of Brownfield; and Ellen (Joe) Pelletier of Bangor, Maine; beloved wife Kerri McAllister of Fryeburg; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Alex Geller (and “his girls”) of Plainfield, N.H.; stepchildren, Ty McCormack and Jazmine LaFontaine of Fryeburg, Maine; Matthew and Ashley Wilmot of Ossipee, N.H.; in-laws Peggy and Joe Dickinson of Chocorua, N.H.; nephews, Todd Walker of Brownfield, Maine, and Patrick Pelletier of Bangor, Maine; and niece Rebecca Pelletier of Chicago, Ill.; and numerous family and friends throughout the Northeast.
Viewing will be held at Woods Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Services will be held at North Fryeburg Community Chapel at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, and a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Erwin has requested that donations be made to the NH Hot Rod Association or the Kevin Peare Memorial Skateboard Park. As Erwin would often say, “If I don’t see you, I’ll see you on the other side.”
To share memories and online condolences with the family, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
