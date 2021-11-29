Edwin T. Boyer, 84, of Freedom, N.H., died on Nov. 4, 2021, in North Carolina.
He was born in Plainfield, N.J. He lived in New Hampshire from 1963 to 1974, and since retirement in 1998. He never missed a summer in Freedom since 1946.
Ed graduated from the Pingry School in New Jersey in 1956. He graduated from Keene State College with a B.S. in 1962; Indiana State University in 1963 with an M.S.; and he earned an Ed.D. at Texas A&M University in 1976.
He was a research associate at the University of Maryland for a year in the 1960s. The teaching career started in 1963 when he became an industrial arts teacher at Kennett High School in Conway, N.H. He initiated both the drafting and graphic arts programs.
In 1976, he was a tenured associate professor at Northern Illinois University where he taught engineering graphics and related courses. He was an advisor for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students. For a short time, he was acting chairman of the industry and technology department (the largest of its kind in the country at the time). He received awards for excellence in undergraduate teaching and outstanding scholarship and leadership.
From 1984 until retirement, Ed was a tenured associate professor in the college of engineering at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He taught engineering graphics, architecture, air brush and illustration courses. He was lead author with four others for “Technical Graphics,” an internationally sold textbook; co-author with others on an “Engineering Graphics” textbook; published more than 50 professional articles; presented at local, national and international conferences and traveled as far away as Australia to present at an international conference; and established the French laboratory for advanced graphics. Ed retired from the Ohio State University in 1998 as an associate professor emeritus.
From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, Ed founded a successful small business, Visual Grafix. The company produced custom engineering, architectural and land contour scale models and other graphic displays for industry.
In 1965, Ed was appointed as a charter member of the New Hampshire State Police Auxiliary. He authored a book on basic diagrams for police investigation and taught more than 27 accident diagramming and investigation courses for police departments and for the New Hampshire Police Academy.
Ed was a member and former deacon of the First Christian Church of Freedom and was active with the Freedom Historical Society. He was an avid sailor and ice boater in the winter. He was a craftsman who spent countless hours in his shop designing and building projects like house projects, furniture, ice boats and antique music boxes.
In late 2018, he sold the house in Freedom and relocated in North Carolina.
A celebration of the life of Dr. Edwin Taylor Boyer will be held on April 2 at the First Christian Church of Freedom at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to The Freedom Historical Society in the name of Dr. Edwin Taylor Boyer at freedomhistoricalsociety.org or Freedom Historical Society, P.O. Box 548, Freedom, N.H., 03836.
