Edward A. Tolland, 70, of Intervale, N.H. passed away at home on Feb. 10, 2021, after a long period of declining health. Ed battled his health challenges bravely as he was not known to give up.
Ed was born on March 11, 1950, to Jean (Cameron) and Cyril Tolland. Ed grew up in Hyde Park, Mass. He was a lover of sports and cars and played youth basketball. He was the president of South Shore Hawgs in Massachusetts for 10 years before moving to New Hampshire in 2000.
After his first attempt at building his log cabin in Intervale, he managed Christmas Mountain Facility Center for six years. He then co-founded Valley Riders Motor Cycle Club in North Conway and was the president for 10 years. The club hosted the Rally in the Valley motorcycle event, which over that time span raised over $100K for trade school students who graduated from Kennett High School.
Ed was known for his quick wit, humor and love for his family and friends. He loved riding his motorcycle and snowmobiling. He was a lifelong New England sports fan. He and his wife enjoyed many years of traveling to the Caribbean before buying a vacation home in Florida.
He was a beloved husband of Ellie (Ferrigno) Tolland for 45 years; devoted father of Edward Tolland and his wife Sabrina of Mount Joy, Pa.; and Kara Tolland of Tampa, Fla.; brother to Kathy Alvarez of McKinney, Texas; and loving grandfather of Alaina, Gabby, Gavin, and Brigitte, plus many more members of his extended family.
Private services are being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County.
