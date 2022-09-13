Edna Maureen (O'Connor) Fitzgerald, 86, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Jackson, N.H., and Concord, Mass., passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on July 18, 2022.
Born on June 28, 1936, in Arlington, Mass., to Joseph C. and Edna (Austin) O’Connor, Maureen was the third of four children. She was raised in Arlington, Mass., and graduated from Matignon High School in 1954.
She went on to earn a BA from Regis College in Weston, Mass., and an M.Ed. from Boston State Teachers College, now UMass Boston. She taught elementary school until her first child was born and then became the consummate mother and homemaker. She raised her family of four children in Concord, Mass., and Jackson, N.H.
A quiet woman of elegance and grace, Maureen had a fiercely independent spirit and forged her own path in life. She held fast to her values of family and faith and was a loyal and compassionate friend to many.
As an accomplished homemaker she stitched many a costume and holiday outfit, and her lemon meringue pies were legendary. She was a calm, loving presence, and curated the home where everyone wanted to hang out — whether it was in Concord for Thanksgiving, in Jackson for Friday night pizza parties after skiing at Wildcat or golf at Wentworth or in Palm Beach Gardens, where she ran the Windermere pool breakfasts for many years (and also, pizza parties).
Maureen was predeceased by both parents; her elder brother Bobby O’Connor of Farmington, Maine; and her younger sister Patricia (O’Connor) Reynolds of Georgetown, Mass.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William “Bill” Fitzgerald; daughters, Dawnmarie Fitzgerald of Santa Monica, Calif., Diane Batchelor (Robert) of Greenwood Village, Colo.; Susan Hill of Castle Rock, Colo.; son Scott Fitzgerald of Littleton, Colo.; and eldest brother Joseph O’Connor of Pompano Beach, Fla. She was the proud grandmother of Kate and Charlie Batchelor of Greenwood Village, Colo.
A funeral mass, with reception to follow, will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Family and friends are invited and welcome to participate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Maureen’s memory be made to the any of the following of her favorite organizations: 1. St. Joseph’s Indian School (stjo.org/give), 2. St. Labre Indian School (stlabre.org/schoolsupplies) or 3. Tunnels to Towers (t2t.org).
Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola at 9999 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
