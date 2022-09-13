Edna Maureen (O'Connor) Fitzgerald, 86, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Jackson, N.H., and Concord, Mass., passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on July 18, 2022.

Edna Maureen (O'Connor) Fitzgerald

Born on June 28, 1936, in Arlington, Mass., to Joseph C. and Edna (Austin) O’Connor, Maureen was the third of four children. She was raised in Arlington, Mass., and graduated from Matignon High School in 1954.

