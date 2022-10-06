It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eben D. Moss on Sept. 23, 2022. Known to his family as “Ben,” he was born in Bangor, Maine, on Feb. 23, 1984, and grew up in Brewer, Maine.

Eben D. Moss

Ben moved to North Conway, N.H., where he lived for 10 years working with his father as a signmaker, and in a few of the local restaurants. He loved the outdoors and was a great skier, spending winters with his family on the slopes. Summers were devoted to camping, boating and fly fishing.

