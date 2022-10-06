It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eben D. Moss on Sept. 23, 2022. Known to his family as “Ben,” he was born in Bangor, Maine, on Feb. 23, 1984, and grew up in Brewer, Maine.
Ben moved to North Conway, N.H., where he lived for 10 years working with his father as a signmaker, and in a few of the local restaurants. He loved the outdoors and was a great skier, spending winters with his family on the slopes. Summers were devoted to camping, boating and fly fishing.
When Ben was very young, he was known to fish in local mud puddles, convinced he would catch something. Ben also enjoyed hunting, though his real calling was always fishing.
He would fish for trout in streams, bass in lakes, and ice fish, but his passion was being on the ocean fishing for halibut, sharks and lobster. It was truly his happy place. Seven years ago, Ben moved to Winter Harbor, Maine, to live on the ocean and do what he loved, working as a fisherman.
Ben was an extremely kind-hearted soul, very thoughtful and always willing to help his friends and family. When Ben loved, it was deep. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. He will live on in our hearts forever, remembered as the most amazing fisherman, for his quick wit, his competitive spirit for the New England Patriots and for his handsome infectious smile. Rest in peace, Ben.
Ben leaves behind his son, Finn Moss; his mother, Deborah Holden and her friend, Ray Eaton; his father, Eben R. Moss, and his stepmom, Brenda; sister Jesse Blazar and her husband, Sam, and their sons, Ozzie and Remy; sister Meghan Rair; stepfather Michael Rair and his wife, Barbara; several uncles and cousins, as well as his extended family and many friends.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Ben’s life will be held on Oct. 22 in Winter Harbor, Maine, with family and friends.
