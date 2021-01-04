Curtis Alan Smith, 72, died peacefully at home in Glen, N.H., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
He was preceded by his beloved parents, Lyford O Smith (Bud) and Marjorie R. Smith (Mardie) and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins and his treasured Westie, Kobe.
Curt is survived by his companion Jane Dusza; his brother and sister, Lyford (Skip) Smith and Carla Jane Mann; and his loving sons, Jason L Smith (Carolynne) and Jeremy O Smith (Alyson); granddaughters, Samantha Menning (Riley) and Jordan Smith; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
It became apparent at an early age that Curtis was the Charlie Brown of the Smith/Randall family. His fun-loving attitude was contagious. As a first grader, he loved recess, his new-found classmates, with a special fondness for the girls.
At 13, he and Eddie Powers thumbed to the Newport Jazz Festival. After three days and nights on the beaches of Newport, they returned home, each sporting their first Mohawk haircut.
At age 14, Curtis and Carla would push Dad’s 1959 Impala out the driveway after all others had gone to bed; start the car down the street and cruise the streets of the valley in the late hours of night; arriving home in time for Dad to go to work minus some gas. One night, they took Uncle Francis’ 1955 Chevy BelAir, intending to treat friends Carolyn Perkins & Nancy Williams to a ride, only to be caught by Carolyn’s mother, Millie. That ended the joy rides.
Curtis graduated from Kennett High in 1966. His love of sports, especially golf, carried him to an adult life of golf at the North Conway CC. He achieved several holes in one, a Club Championship, and a prestigious John Marsden Trophy while a member there. He also won a N.H. Pro-Am Championship with brother Skip at Wauumbek CC, in Jefferson, N.H., in 1974. Curtis was further honored in 2017 with a plaque by NH Distributors, Tom Brown and the Budmen, longtime sponsors of the Merlino's Golf Tournament, a major fund raiser for the Center of Hope.
Curtis was involved from its inception, a source of great pride to him. A lifetime of treasured friendships emanated from weekly games with the families of Buddy Carrier, Wally Campbell, Rick Luciano, Ken Donabedian, Gene Chandler, NHPGA Pro Larry Gallagher and wife Kathy, Billy Ella, Peter Fresco and NHPGA Pro-Am partner Bob McGraw.
Curtis also enjoyed his many days as a member of the North Conway All-star softball team, competing as a member of Fandangle's — participating in many local and state tournaments. An avid bowler, he also traveled with John Birkbeck to tournaments throughout New England.
As life changed, Jane and Curtis inherited all the holiday dinners of the entire Garland Clan, naturally including Miss Mardie. Then Bob and Ginny Randall appeared — announcing they were family and simply would not be left out. Not only would Curtie be Mr. Host, but also the grocery shopper, the potato peeler and table busman.
After too many strokes curtailed Curtis's sports activities and when he could no longer drive after dark, Curtis enjoyed weekly poker games with Norman Head (his chauffeur) and the Casino El Holmes gang. Norm referred to it as "Driving Miss Daisy.” They all loved the chit-chat, the local gossip, the constant run-down of their eating establishments the prior week and of course the change in all conversations once the old men turned 70 — health updates on each other.
There was a lifetime of kindness, caring and thoughtfulness — a trait Curtis shared with his parents — especially for his Uncle Francis, for those less fortunate, or for his friends during illness. A wonderful life complete. We miss you every day. God bless you!
A celebration of life will be held in July 2021. All those who loved him: pay it forward, thinking of his smile and love for all.
