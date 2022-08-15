Claire MacRae, 83, Minot, N.D., formerly of Glen, N.H., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in her home in Minot.
Claire Mary McClelland was born Jan. 7, 1939, the daughter of George and Lida (Becker) McClelland, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She was raised and educated in Brooklyn, graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge, N.Y. She then attended the University of Miami for one year.
Claire started her career in the banking industry and worked at Manufacturers Hanover Trust in Manhattan, N.Y.
Claire was united in marriage to John H. MacRae July 30, 1960, in Brooklyn. They made their home in Brooklyn, where she continued in the banking industry.
She worked for Citibank for several years, then Marine Midland Bank in New York City, Fuji Bank and Trust, located in the World Trade Center, which became Mizuho Bank Corp in New York City.
Shortly after the 9/11 attack, she retired from the banking industry in 2003, at age 64. John passed away Aug. 18, 2000.
Following her husband’s death, she continued to reside in Brooklyn until moving to her home in Glen in 2003. In June of 2022, she moved to Minot.
Among her hobbies were reading, gardening, caring for her cats, and crafting. Her passion, however, was the TV show "NCIS" and was a huge fan of Mark Harmon.
Claire enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always there for her children.
Her loving family includes: son, Bradley (Clare) MacRae of Conway, N.H.; daughter, Merridith Larsen of Minot; grandchildren, April (Supreet) Wahi, John (Sheenalyn) Larsen and Ashley (Jason) Ulledahl; great-grandchildren, Leela Wahi and Ava Ulledahl; step-grandchildren, Cayla (Reed) Pearson, Carrie (Alex) Erickson, Charlie Doe, Jr.; and step-great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Ryker, Wyatt, Thatcher, Charlie and Remington.
Claire was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brother, Thomas McGann.
There will be a memorial service on Monday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home in Chapel in Minot.
Memorials are preferred to Conway Humane Society in Conway or to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot.
The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to the Thompson-Larson Funeral home website at thompsonlarson.com.
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at thompsonlarson.com.
