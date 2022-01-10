Charlotte J. (Kropac) Whiting born Nov. 24, 1940, passed peacefully at home Jan. 6, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Charlotte was the daughter of the late William F. and Charlotte J. Kropac, born in New York City.
She is survived by siblings Helen (Donald) Grady, Long Island, N.Y., Charles T. (Elaine), Manalapan, N.J. and sister-in-law Lorraine Kropac, S.C. She is also survived by children: Debra Rhoads, Birdsboro, Pa.; John (Deirdre) Kelly, Woodbridge, Va.; Linda Curry, Croydon, Pa.; JaneMarie Kenny, Conway, N.H. Grandchildren: Jessica Benvenuto, Tracy Hart Jr., Amanda Curry, Bradley Rhoads, Megan Cain, Douglas Hart, Brent Rhoads, LeeAnna Bushey, Ryan Kenny, Shawn Kenny, Elizabeth Kenny, Emily Kenny, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was predeceased by both parents, her brothers William F. (Peggy) Kropac Jr., John R. (Mickey) Kropac, Christian R. Kropac; son Tracy D. Hart, son-in-law Tracey Curry and grand-daughter Crystal Hart.
Charlotte was raised between New York City and Nutley, N.J. She graduated high school and then pursued a nursing degree at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pa. She worked at Northeastern Hospital in Philadelphia for many years. She then moved to Conway, N.H., in 1989, where she continued her nursing career at Androscoggin Hospital in Berlin, N.H., and Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Throughout her career she was a mentor to many, loved teaching others and assisting in rescue transports. She used her experience and knowledge to advance the small-town hospital to better the community.
She was known to be a true advocate for her patients. After she retired in 2008, she could be found needlepointing, crafting, playing a game of Scrabble or bingo. She loved to travel with friends and family and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted Christian and an active member of St. Margaret Anglican church.
For friends and family who wish to remember her life, a visitation is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Furber and White in North Conway. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret’s Anglican on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m., with a reception following.
