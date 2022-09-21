Charles Michael “Mickey” Wheeler, 77, of Conway, N.H., passed away on Sept. 19, 2022.
Mickey was born on Feb. 15, 1945, to Charlie and Virginia, in North Conway, N.H. After graduating from Kennett High School in 1963, he went on to study at Plymouth State College.
Mickey left college and married Anna Tasker. They were married for 57 years, celebrating their anniversary just a couple weeks ago, on Sept. 5. He had many jobs over the years; most notably at JV Components for 20-plus years and Tee Enterprises for 20 years, where his co-workers became lifelong friends. He worked hard to support his family, enjoyed the various jobs he held, and loved the camaraderie with his co-workers.
Mickey and Anna would go on to have three children, Michael, Jennifer and Christopher. Mickey was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend (and dog owner, Ruby was definitely his best friend). He was supportive of his family in good times and hard times and would do absolutely anything within his means for them, even if it was just a 10-minute phone call.
Mickey’s love for his grandsons was immeasurable. He would drop everything if it meant being able to see them, even if it was just for a short period of time. He would stop pretty much anyone on the street who would listen just to show them the million photos of his grandsons that he still carried around in his wallet. All five grandsons were able to be together a few years ago at Michael’s place in Nantucket, and it’s a true gift that he was able to see them all together. Such a proud Grandpa.
Mickey was extremely social. He would always stay in touch with his friends and lend a hand if they needed it. He joked around constantly and, in talking to so many people these last few days, that’s what they will miss the most. His sarcasm and dry sense of humor made people either laugh or shake their head (in laughing annoyance). A sports fanatic, Mickey loved all Boston sports teams, but the Red Sox were his favorite. He got to see the Sox win their first World Series in his lifetime in 2004, and none of us will ever forget talking to him late that night during the victory celebration.
Mickey was predeceased by his mother, Virginia, father, Charlie, and stepmother Marjorie.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; son Michael and his wife, Annabel, of Boerne, Texas; daughter Jen and her husband, Mickey Kwan, of Queens, N.Y.; son Chris and his wife, Kasey, of Walpole Mass.; grandsons, Crawford, Tasker, King, Noah and Owen; sister Sally; many in-laws; nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
The family requests that donations be made to the Philanthropy Department at Maine Medical Center to benefit the Access to Care MedAccess program; checks with a note “For Access to Care MedAccess” can be mailed to the Philanthropy Department, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, ME 04102.
A graveside service will be at the Conway Village Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon. Visiting hours will be at the Furber & White Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.
A reception will follow the burial at the Wheelers’ house at 13 Allard Hill Road in Conway. All are welcome as Mickey would love a celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.