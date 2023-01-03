March 24, 1947-Dec. 21, 2022
TAMWORTH — An authentic man who forged his way in life from a young age. Always an innovator, who saw opportunities where others saw obstacles.
Charles was a creative problem solver who was able to stay ahead of the changes in the business environment by consistently reeducating and reinventing himself. Charles revered his family and was a good and true friend to many.
Charles served his country, enlisting in the Army Reserves right after high school. He was also an accomplished pianist who never failed to entertain friends and family.
Born in New Jersey, he always worked hard. If he wasn’t delivering newspapers or bagging groceries as a kid, he was doing chores at home or helping to run the family business.
From the age of 16, until he entered college, he also worked in banking and earned several promotions. He went on from there to achieve a BA in psychology from Lebanon Valley College, Pa., where he met his wife, Katherine. They initially settled in St. Louis, Mo.
While working for the Brown Shoe Co., he studied Industrial and Organizational Psychology at Washington University. Thereafter, they relocated to Indiana and started their company together; and there he earned his MBA at Ball State University.
Their company grew and eventually had locations in in Binghamton, N.Y., Philadelphia, Pa., and Boston. The main business was in the design and supply of high-tech, custom built circuit boards.
When the manufacturing of circuit boards began to move to China, Charles decided to pursue a career in real estate. He became a broker and decided to settle in New Hampshire.
A man who always marched to his own drum, Charles loved New Hampshire, the people, and the culture. Living in New Hampshire for more than 25 years, he spent his last years in the charming hamlet of Tamworth.
Deeply involved in his craft he was very active in NNEREN (Northern New Hampshire Real Estate Network). He was a director and assistant treasurer. Then in 2013 was elected vice president; and in 2014 he became president. At the White Mountain Board of Realtors, he served as treasurer, director 2009-2014; and president in 2015.
In 2015, he also was a director at The New Hampshire Association of Realtors. And from 2011 he was a member of the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce.
Before taking ill, he was managing broker at Keller Williams, a firm he revered.
Charles is survived by his beloved children, Melanie, Valerie, Carey and Gregory; his sisters, Barbara and Theresa; and his loyal friend, Rob. He will be dearly missed by all his treasured family, friends, and colleagues with whom he shared so much.
Please send condolences to: Barbara Hunter and The Erff Family, 46 Brandywine Rise, Green Brook, NJ 08812-1815.
Anonymous memorial contributions are greatly appreciated: Center for Hope Hospice, 1900 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076, (908) 889-7780, cfhh.org.
Funeral services with be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.