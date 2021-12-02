LEWISTON, Maine — Carol L. Richardson, 81, of Fryeburg, Maine, died Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021.
She was born in Bridgton, Maine, on Dec. 28, 1939, the daughter of Harris and Alice (Sargent) Stevens. Carol attended Bridgton High School class of 1958, then working in the Local shoe shops.
Carol enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles and time spent with family.
Carol is survived by her children, Karen Gilman and her partner, Leon Shackley; Rusty Rideout and his wife, Terrie; Paul Rideout and his wife, Patti; Warren Richardson and his wife, Theresa; Linda Stubbs; Catherine Cross and her husband, Gene; Jolene Paige and her husband, Clark; Wade Richardson and his wife, Tina; her siblings, Richard Stevens, Lewis Stevens, Bea Smith and Victor Stevens; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter Jeanette Driscoll; and brothers, Reginald Stevens and Robert Stevens.
Services will be held in the spring.
To share online memories and condolences with the family, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
