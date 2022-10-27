In 1961, Silvio LaChance and his brother, Joseph Edgar LaChance, bought the old Airport Restaurant beside Wiley Apte’s White Mountain Airport. Joseph, known in his Berlin family as Eddie, managed the business and named it Eddie’s Steak House. He moved his family into a ranch house at the rear of the restaurant parking lot and opened for business with little more than a coat of paint and new furniture. Still, he quickly developed a moderate but steady clientele among both residents and the tourist traffic that then flourished mainly in the summer and fall.
Diners often had an opportunity to watch small planes taking off and landing in the fields behind the restaurant, and sometimes they wandered over for a ride of their own. Given the barrel rolls and loops to to which those pilots treated passengers in their Waco biplanes, it was advisable to treat oneself to such “entertainment” before sitting down to eat, rather than after.
The airport, evident in both photographs from the curved dome of the hangar at center, sat on what had been a horse-racing track known as White Mountain Park. Wiley Apte Sr. started his business there during the Depression. Most of Apte’s customers, at least in later years, came in search of scenic flights.
The cut-rate price of one of Eddie’s steak dinners is obscured by the sign in the postcard view of the restaurant here, which was apparently taken in the summer of 1963.
Eddie LaChance died less than three years later, at the age of 44, leaving his widow, Eugenie, to raise their two daughters — Suzanne and Diane — and run the business.
As late as the 1960s, if not into the ’70s, the airport grounds were occasionally given over to other temporary events, such as concerts, carnivals and the Ringling Brothers Circus, but in the 1980s, that all came to an end. Late in that decade the airport blossomed—if that’s the right word — into the retail maze now known as Settlers Green.
Recently, it was inadvertently revealed that the owners of Settlers Green intend to demolish the old hangar because its roof trusses are deemed inadequate for snow loads, although it has survived three-quarters of a century of New Hampshire winters, including the heaviest snowfalls ever recorded.
That news upset some local residents, including public officials, for whom the hangar building is one of the last architectural vestiges of the pre-outlet era in the retail purgatory on the lower Strip. Certainly, once it’s gone, there would be nothing left to betray that the two images here represent the same piece of ground.
