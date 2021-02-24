The scene depicted by the antique postcard here is easy to locate, given a little familiarity with Fryeburg history. The date is more difficult to estimate, but with allowance for a little speculation it might be narrowed down considerably
At left is the former home of James Osgood McMillan, who was dead more than two decades by the time this photograph was taken. On the other side of the hedge from the McMillan place is the Oxford House complex. Between the two once sat the law office of David R. Hastings, but he died in 1896 and his son had moved the firm to another location — perhaps already to the Portland Street building where the family practice remained through most of the 20th century.
The fate of David’s old office is more than local newspapers readily reveal, but sometime between 1880 and the end of the century, it disappeared from that spot.
At far right is the home of Abigail Warriner, the widowed daughter of Fryeburg’s legendary doctor, Ira Towle. Beyond that are the brick registry of deeds for Oxford County and the old stone schoolhouse for Fryeburg’s School District No. 1. The school was growing a little crowded as the turn of the century approached, and there was talk of building a bigger one.
The leaves are all out, if thinly so, but if it were already summer the lodgers at the Oxford House would be out in force. Heavy retouching of the photograph makes it difficult enough to detect on the original, and perhaps impossible in a newspaper reproduction, but in the middle distance a single horse is pulling an open-top buggy westward on Main Street. The absence of more traffic suggests the day is Sunday. The semi-formal attire of the couple sauntering past Mrs. Warriner’s house with their daughter corroborates that assumption.
Here is where the guessing grows heavy. The 1900 census for Fryeburg Village lists but one family consisting of only a father, mother, and young girl. The parents were Walter Willey and his wife Sylvia, who lived with Sylvia’s parents on Warren Street. They were communicants of the Church of the New Jerusalem, on Oxford Street, less than 200 yards behind them, and in the photo they are only a few steps short of the turn toward home, down Elm. It would have been the longer way home for them by about 500 feet, but that additional amble might have been enjoyable on a nice spring day.
If that really is Mr. and Mrs. Willey, the girl would be their daughter Ethel, who was born in October of 1891.
In the photo she stands nearly as high as her mother’s shoulder, but her mother is not tall. She appears to be about 7 years old, which would probably place this image in May 1899. You can almost hear the faint echo of a gramophone squawking a ragtime tune from the window of a house on Elm Street.
