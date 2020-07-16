In December of 1938, the Conway School Board solicited bids for building two wings on the 1923-vintage Kennett High School. The three-story east wing was to contain several new classrooms, including a science lab, with a kitchen in the basement for the then-popular Home Economics curriculum. The west wing was to be dominated by a gymnasium, with a stage.
We who attended Kennett in the 1960s knew them as the “1938” wings, but they were not built until 1939.
The composition of the photograph here (on the left), along with the attire of the students and the vintage of the automobiles, implies that the picture was taken soon after construction ended, in the fall of that year.
The car at left appears to be a 1934 Plymouth, and the one on the right is probably a 1935 Dodge coupe; between them, students are piling into a 1935 Pontiac. The angle of the photo suggests an effort to document the new wings, although a bit of the east wing was cut off. The scene likely dates from late in the autumn of 1939.
Previously, the Kennett basketball teams practiced and played in “the pit,” where a court with no sidelines sank well below the basement level of the original building; my father may not have been the only player who broke his nose when he slammed in the wall after going in for a layup.
The new gym was christened on Dec. 8, 1939, when the Kennett basketball team beat Plymouth 42-23. Coach Karl Seidenstuecker named team captain Bob Jodrie and sophomore Rudy Lorraine as standouts in that inaugural game.
Lorraine, a Mohawk from the St. Regis reservation in New York, became Seidenstuecker’s most valuable player in both basketball and football, bearing his then-acceptable nickname of “Big Chief” graciously — and perhaps even proudly.
The students spilling out of the school, some of whom seem to be headed for a soda at Stone’s Drug Store, were not destined for immediate happiness upon graduation. Within three years, most of the boys in this picture would be wearing uniforms. Seidenstuecker and his assistant coach, George Davidson, joined the Army Air Corps.
His predecessor as basketball coach, Sam Fuller, was killed at the head of an infantry company in France. Rudy Lorraine went to Dartmouth, where he excelled again at football and lacrosse, but then joined the Army as a medical technician and completed the journey across France that Lt. Fuller only began.
Kennett High School has already seen two more new gyms since then, and the shoddy construction so evident in the latest version of that school betokens a short enough life span that another gym may not be far away.
It’s far less likely that we will ever see another such a generation as the one that first settled into the classrooms and bleachers of Kennett’s new wings in the fall of 1939.
