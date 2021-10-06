CONCORD — NAMIWalks, an annual walk to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention, will be a virtual event this year.
The virtual NAMIWalks NH Your Way – A United Day of Hope is planned for Saturday and allows registrants to honor mental health awareness and suicide prevention with their own style.
From kayaking and hiking to horseback riding and skateboarding, from knitting and drawing to playing and painting, folks are planning to share their activities on social media while promoting mental health and suicide prevention.
In announcing the event, NAMI NH said, “Every year, NAMIWalks NH brings thousands of Granite Staters together for New Hampshire’s largest mental health awareness and suicide prevention event. While we love seeing those smiling faces, with safety in mind the 19th Annual NAMIWalks NH will remain virtual.”
Nearly 800 participants across nearly 120 teams have already registered to take part in NAMIWalks NH Your Way.
Registration for NAMIWalks NH Your Way is free online at naming.org. Participants raising $100 or more will receive an event T-shirt. Thanks to the generosity of steadfast sponsors and individual donors, more than $150,000 has been raised for NAMIWalks NH Your Way 2021.
Those funds stay in New Hampshire to provide support, education and advocacy for Granite Staters affected by mental illness and suicide.
NAMIWalks NH Your Way kicks off on NAMI New Hampshire’s Facebook page (facebook.com/naminh1) on Saturday at 9 a.m. Throughout the day, people can see how participants put their unique spin on raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention during this capstone event of Mental Illness Awareness Week.
NAMI NH gave special thanks to this year’s presenting sponsors: In Memory of Tommy - Team Tommy #5 and Jasmor Roofing & Contracting, Gold Sponsors: Alkermes, Injury Law Center, and Palmer Gas & Oil and Baseball Cap Sponsor: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. Also to Silver Sponsor: NH Community Behavioral Health Association and Dog Costume Contest Sponsor: Cross Insurance.
