U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (left) joined USDA-RD Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small (second from left), local officials, and local health care leaders at Alice Peck Day to discuss the funding announced this week. (COURTESY PHOTO)
LEBANON — On Oct. 13, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small, joined U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) local officials, and local health-care leaders at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon to highlight significant new investments in rural health care. They discussed a $1 million grant to the Families Flourish residential treatment program and announced the $2.31 million in new federal funding for health-care facilities in rural New Hampshire communities.
“It was wonderful to welcome Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small back to the Granite State, and to be with USDA Rural Development Director for New Hampshire and Vermont Sarah Waring, our friends from Alice Peck Day, as well as Families Flourish and other health-care partners, to highlight these new federal grants,” said Kuster. “Expanding access to health care in our rural Granite State communities is crucial, and I was thrilled to join in announcing this significant federal funding for Families Flourish as well as additional grants through the Emergency Rural Health funds for Mid-State Health, West Central Behavioral Health and HealthFirst.”
“I have worked to support Families Flourish because its mission is so important. It will enable access to high-intensity residential substance use treatment for pregnant and parenting women in a warm, supportive, and safe environment that welcomes women with their children,” Kuster continued. “Our state and this region have been hit incredibly hard by the opioid epidemic and evolving addiction crisis, and Families Flourish’s new site will create a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of so many Granite State women and their children.”
Kuster joined U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) in requesting and securing $500,000 in federal funds for Families Flourish Northeast earlier this year.
During last week’s visit, Kuster met with leaders from New Hampshire health facilities that will be receiving funding from the new announcement.
The investments include $2.31 million for four rural health-care organizations in New Hampshire: HealthFirst Family Care Center in Laconia and Franklin ($1 million), West Central Behavioral Health in Lebanon, Newport and Claremont ($142,000), Mid-State Health Center in Bristol ($176,000) and Families Flourish Northeast in Lebanon ($1 million).
“Access to modern and sustainable health-care infrastructure is critical to the health, well-being and prosperity of the millions of people who live in rural and Tribal communities,” Torres Small said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris administration remains committed to making sure that people who need it most, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable healthcare services like urgent care, primary care and dental care. Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, I am announcing today, USDA is being a strong partner to people in 43 states and Guam.”
The Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act. The investments will be used for projects to help rural hospitals and health-care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies. They will also help regional partnerships, public bodies, non-profits and tribes solve regional rural health-care problems, to help build a stronger, more sustainable rural health-care system in response to the pandemic.
