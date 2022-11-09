Rep. Kuster joined USDA-RD Under Secretary

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (left) joined USDA-RD Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small (second from left), local officials, and local health care leaders at Alice Peck Day to discuss the funding announced this week. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LEBANON — On Oct. 13, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small, joined U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) local officials, and local health-care leaders at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon to highlight significant new investments in rural health care. They discussed a $1 million grant to the Families Flourish residential treatment program and announced the $2.31 million in new federal funding for health-care facilities in rural New Hampshire communities.

“It was wonderful to welcome Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small back to the Granite State, and to be with USDA Rural Development Director for New Hampshire and Vermont Sarah Waring, our friends from Alice Peck Day, as well as Families Flourish and other health-care partners, to highlight these new federal grants,” said Kuster. “Expanding access to health care in our rural Granite State communities is crucial, and I was thrilled to join in announcing this significant federal funding for Families Flourish as well as additional grants through the Emergency Rural Health funds for Mid-State Health, West Central Behavioral Health and HealthFirst.”

