Virus contributed to death of Dublin resident
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that a southwestern New Hampshire resident has died after testing positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, a viral infection transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Stat health officials note the case is a reminder for residents and visitors to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and the illnesses they can cause (see related story).
While the state identified Jamestown Canyon virus in a batch of mosquitos in Bow in June, this is the first detection of JCV in a person in the State this season, prompting DHSS Division of Public Health Services to issue a warning of high for the individual's town of residence, Dublin, and moderate for the surrounding towns of Harrisville, Peterborough, Jaffrey, and Marlborough.
The arboviral risk level for cities and towns indicates the risk of transmission of mosquito-borne diseases to people. Jamestown Canyon virus is one of three arboviruses the state monitors for outbreaks in warmer months. In addition to JCV, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and West Nile virus can also be spread to people through mosquito bites.
In releasing its report, DHHS officials noted the person infected with JCV was hospitalized with worsening neurological symptoms and ultimately died; JCV infection was identified as a contributing cause to their death.
Offering sympathies to the family and friends, N.H. State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said: “Jamestown Canyon Virus and the other mosquito-borne infections can cause serious illness. As summer progresses into fall, the risk from mosquito-transmitted infections is expected to increase. So residents and visitors to New Hampshire should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, especially as people are encouraged to spend more time outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
JCV is a mosquito-borne pathogen that circulates widely in North America primarily between deer and mosquitoes but can also infect humans.
Testing mosquitoes for Jamestown Canyon virus had not been part of routine surveillance in New Hampshire, but this summer the state launched a pilot project in collaboration with the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Cornell University and the Northeast Regional Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases to estimate the prevalence of the virus in disease-carrying species throughout central New Hampshire.
People can be infected and not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms for all three mosquito-borne diseases — JVC, EEE and WNV.
Early symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. More serious central nervous system diseases, including meningitis or encephalitis, can occur with these diseases.
If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, including fever and headache, contact your local medical provider. There are no vaccines to prevent JCV, and care consists of treating symptoms to keep the individual comfortable.
Reports of JCV in humans have been increasing over the past several years as recognition and testing for this virus have increased.
This is New Hampshire’s fifteenth case of JCV since the first report of the disease in the State in 2013.
Residents and visitors of New Hampshire should continue to protect themselves and their family members, through such methods as eliminating standing water, covering pools and hot tubs, and wearing insect repellent, long-sleeved clothing and long pants to keep from being bitten.
Many illnesses caused by JCV are mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement requiring hospitalization have been reported, including fatal infections. In New Hampshire, human cases of JCV have been recorded as early as mid-May and as late as early November.
Anyone with questions about vector-borne illnesses can call the DPHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information can also be found online at dhhs.nh.gov and cdc.gov.
