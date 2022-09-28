CONCORD —The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services, as newly required byN.H. House Bill 1608, is providing instructions for residents to withdraw their COVID-19 vaccine information from the N.H. Immunization Information System.
To withdraw COVID-19 vaccination records from the NHIIS, residents should complete the Withdraw and Remove Information from the N.H. Immunization/Vaccination Registry form, obtain a healthcare provider or notary’s signature and fax the form to the DPHS Immunization Program at (603) 271-3850. DPHS recommends residents print a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record before withdrawing from the NHIIS.
As required by HB1608, the department is informing the public that, “The state of New Hampshire obtained information about your COVID-19 vaccination status without offering you a chance to opt out of the state immunization registry. Our New Hampshire constitution honors your right to privacy, including your medical information, and you have the right to withdraw your information from the immunization registry. If you withdraw from the registry, the state will not retain a record of your vaccination.” Thecurrent form to withdraw from the immunization registry is linked here.
The NHIIS is a secure, HIPAA-compliant electronic records system designed to store and provide access to vaccine information for New Hampshire residents, regardless of physical location. New Hampshire was the last state in the nation to approve a vaccination registry used by healthcare providers to eliminate unnecessary duplication of vaccines and provide reminders of upcoming recommended vaccines. DPHS also uses vaccination data to identify gaps in vaccination access and work to ensure the vaccine is available to the underserved population.
