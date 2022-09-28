CONCORD — The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services, as newly required by N.H. House Bill 1608, is providing instructions for residents to withdraw their COVID-19 vaccine information from the N.H. Immunization Information System. 

To withdraw COVID-19 vaccination records from the NHIIS, residents should complete the Withdraw and Remove Information from the N.H. Immunization/Vaccination Registry form, obtain a healthcare provider or notary’s signature and fax the form to the DPHS Immunization Program at (603) 271-3850. DPHS recommends residents print a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record before withdrawing from the NHIIS. 

