CONWAY — Starting Point is now accepting applications for volunteers for their April 2022 volunteer program. Training will begin on April 12 at 5 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Starting Point Advocacy Center in Conway.
Becoming a Starting Point direct service advocate volunteer requires 20 hours of in-person training in accordance with New Hampshire state law. Upon completion, recipients will be certified for confidentiality according to the law.
Starting Point is committed to teaching the community about the complexities of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking and welcomes all who are interested to attend the April 12 orientation to learn more about the agency and volunteering.
Attendees will gain a knowledge of trauma informed advocacy and build skills that will help them work with victims and survivors in the Carroll County community. Volunteers receive shadowing and one-on-one mentoring beyond the initial 20 hours of training.
Direct service volunteer positions include, court and hospital advocacy, shelter services, transitional housing program support, support line and youth advocacy. Other positions include fundraising, community outreach and prevention work.
The schedule for training is: orientation is April 12 from 5-8 p.m., all are welcome to attend this session. Other sessions include: April 13, 14, and 19, 20 and 21.
Starting Point provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking. If you or someone you know is in need of help, call (800) 336-3795 any time, 24/7/365, or (603) 447-2494 Monday through Friday from 8-4 p.m.
