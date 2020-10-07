CONCORD — The Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross continues to deploy volunteers to large-scale disasters around the country. Faced with wildfires, hurricanes and other disasters, the humanitarian organization needs additional volunteers to help people in urgent need.
For the past several weeks, the Red Cross has been helping tens of thousands of people whose lives have been uprooted by the Midwest Derecho, the relentless wildfires in the West, Hurricane Laura and catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Sally.
Among the more than 5,000 Red Crossers who have supported disaster relief efforts on the ground or virtually since Aug. 19, is Bill Sitz of Sandwich, who served as a shelter supervisor in New Orleans for Hurricane Laura survivors and volunteered in communities in the Baton Rouge area in August and September, distributing emergency supplies such as tarps, clean-up kits and personal care items.
“Lots of recovery work ahead, but Louisiana will rebuild and the Red Cross will be here to help,” Sitz said.
Sitz is a seasoned volunteer who has deployed to numerous large-scale disasters. Those include Hurricanes Harvey and Michael, the Camp Fire in California, Tropical Storms Dorian and Cristobal and flooding, severe storms and other natural disasters around the country.
“You get more than you give when you deploy with the Red Cross,” he said. “It’s amazing to see disaster responders from all walks of life coming together to fulfill our humanitarian mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies.”
Thousands of volunteers like Sitz are working across the country to provide food, shelter, comfort and other support to people in disaster survivors. Many have themselves been affected by the ongoing wildfires or hurricanes.
Dozens of deadly wildfires continue to rage in the West, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate and consuming more than 5 million acres. In August, Hurricane Laura — one of most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. — left terrible devastation across Louisiana and east Texas just days after Tropical Storm Marco affected the same region. It was followed in mid-September by Hurricane Sally made landfall as a powerful and slow-moving Category 2 storm, bringing catastrophic flooding to parts of Alabama and Florida. Now, Hurricane Delta threatens the Gulf Coast.
The Red Cross is seeking to add to its volunteer ranks to support disaster relief efforts locally and around the country. Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks.
You can review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday. To volunteer or learn more, contact Volunteer Services for the Northern New England Region at volunteernne@redcross.org or (800) 464-6692.
Potential volunteers are asked to review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health-care provider and follow local guidance.
You can also help by making a financial donation or by donating blood.
Donations can be made at redcross.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.
